Seven Bears land their first NFL contracts after going undrafted

Although Baylor football didn’t have a player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, five former Bears signed their first pro contracts as undrafted free agents. Two others landed minicamp invites, boosting the total number of Bears in the NFL to 18 — including the likes of Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre and Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard. Here is everything you need to know about the newest Bears in the pros:

WR Monaray Baldwin | Miami Dolphins

The four-year Bear landed a contract after totalling 99 catches for 1,673 yards during his tenure with Baylor. The speedy wide receiver found himself on The Athletic’s Freaks List twice, denoting players with the best raw tools such as speed, strength and size. He recorded three straight seasons with at least 450 receiving yards and finished his career with six 100+ yard receiving games — the 13th most in program history.

The Killeen native joins two former Big 12 foes, running back Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State) and quarterback Quinn Ewers (Texas), as part of the Dolphins’ rookie class.

MLB Matt Jones | Las Vegas Raiders

Baylor’s all-time games played leader found a role in the NFL. Setting a school-record 62 games played, Jones finished his six-year career as a Bear with 328 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and 12 sacks. Jones sits eighth in program history in tackles, adding 113 with four sacks in his first-team All-Big 12 season in 2024.

As one of three Bears to end up in Las Vegas, Jones signed as an undrafted free agent to join No. 6 overall pick, running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), and second-round wide receiver Jack Bech (TCU) as part of the Raiders’ rookie class.

DE Treven Ma’ae | Las Vegas Raiders

After transferring from Oregon to Baylor in 2023, the 6-foot-5 Hawaiian broke out in his senior season with the green and gold. Ma’ae recorded 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while starting all 13 games on the defensive line in 2024. Over his five-year college career, Ma’ae totalled 83 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

Ma’ae played at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School, so he will head back to a place he is familiar with to kick off his pro career after signing as an undrafted free agent.

WR Hal Presley | Buffalo Bills

Baylor wide receivers coach Dallas Baker knew good news was coming for Presley as he made his mark as a leader, pass catcher and all-in blocker. The Mansfield native played in 39 games across four seasons with the Bears, grabbing 81 receptions for 1,048 yards. Presley made an impact in 2024 after missing most of the 2023 season with an injury. As a senior, he caught 31 passes for a career-high 429 yards with three touchdowns.

After the Bills passed on wide receivers through the first six rounds, they selected Kaden Prather (Maryland) with the 240th pick and added Kelly Akharaiyi (Mississippi), Stephen Gosnell (Virginia Tech) and Presley as undrafted free agents.

OLB Garmon Randolph | Los Angeles Chargers

Spending six years with the Bears, Randolph signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent after recording 120 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during his college career. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound edge rusher mostly played the JACK position in head coach Dave Aranda’s unique defensive scheme. Randolph battled injuries throughout his career but shined in 2022 with 43 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Randolph is one of three outside linebackers added by the Chargers, joining undrafted free agent Kylan Guidry (Western Kentucky) and fourth round pick Kyle Kennard (South Carolina).

WR Ketron Jackson | Baltimore Ravens

After two seasons with Arkansas, Jackson spent his final two seasons at Baylor, finishing his career with 61 catches for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout recorded 40 catches for 725 yards with the green and gold. Jackson earned a minicamp invite from the Ravens with the opportunity to land on the team or practice squad after a good summer.

CB Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson | Las Vegas Raiders

Posting one of the most memorable transfer announcements in Baylor history, which read, “i was tripping gang my bad i’m back tho,” Johnson finished his career where he started it. Johnson played in 44 collegiate games, playing his first two years with the Bears before transferring to Arkansas for one season and then returning to Waco for his senior season. He earned a minicamp invite from the Raiders after breaking up a career-high 11 passes in 2024.