Grinding through finals: How students can stay focused studying

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Late-night study sessions, jam-packed libraries and caffeine-fueled students signal that finals week has almost arrived at Baylor.

From strategic time management to tapping into campus resources like the Success Center and free tutoring, students have tools to help them finish the semester strong without burning out.

When it comes to preparing for finals, simply rereading notes isn’t enough, according to Sarah Luedtke, academic program specialist. She recommends taking an active approach to studying by using strategies that boost retention and reduce stress.

“[I recommend] breaking up your study sessions, creating study tools from your notes, making practice tests, utilizing tutoring as needed, turning off or limiting any distractions,” Luedtke said.

One of the best ways to stay on track during finals week is to start studying early, create a detailed schedule and plan out each study session, she said. Staying organized not only reduces stress but also helps ensure you’re making the most of your time, according to Luedtke.

“Definitely start studying early, create a detailed study schedule and make a plan for each study session. Being organized will ensure you’re maximizing your time,” Luedtke said.

Luedtke said it is important to break up study sessions, as well as prioritize subjects based on the style of learning that the professor prefers to use.

“It’s recommended that you break up your study sessions into 45-50 minute windows with a short break in between,” Luedtke said. “I also think it’s a great idea to alternate between application-based courses and reading-heavy courses, which alleviates some brain fatigue.”

With the pressure of finals and the end of the semester in sight, it’s easy for motivation to slip, and finding ways to reconnect with your long-term goals can make a big difference in pushing through the final stretch, she said.

“It can be challenging to stay motivated, especially at this time of the semester. I think it’s important to take some time and remember why you came here to Baylor and what your ultimate goal is. These final exams are all just a step toward that goal,” Luedtke said.

Students often overlook the necessity of sleep and nutrition, and these two factors have an extreme effect on academic performance, Luedtke said.

“At this point in the semester, some level of stress is expected. It’s so important to get enough sleep and take care of yourself nutritionally,” Luedtke said.

Having multiple finals on the same day and big projects due by the end of the semester makes for a stressful finals week, but Luedtke said that there are ways to minimize stress creating a more enjoyable push to the end of the school year.

“I think it comes down to managing your time wisely and not waiting until the last minute to study or start your project. Limiting distractions and extraneous activities during this time is important as not to have too much on your plate,” Luedtke said.

There are many resources that Baylor offers to students during finals week with an effort to ensure success In the midst of feeling stressed.

“The Success Center has a lot of great academic support programs. If students have an SI associated with their class, I highly recommend going to that if possible,” Luedtke said. “Additionally, the tutoring program also has a variety of resources including group tutoring, tutor-created YouTube videos, course study guides, and of course, one-on-one tutoring.”

Round Rock sophomore Lauren Ramsey said finals week can easily take over your mental health, making students’ last week of the semester miserable. She said it is easy to let your mind become overwhelmed, but at the end of the day grades are not all that matters.

“As a sophomore, I have gone through finals week three times at this point in my college career,” Ramsey said. “I would say my biggest piece of advice is to limit them out of pressure that you’re putting on yourself. Be proud that you’ve come this far in the school year and remember that finals week does not define who you are.”