Baylor’s green initiatives strive to serve as future example

By James Laird | Reporter

Baylor sustainability efforts are a part of the university’s strategic plan and hopes to integrate Christian stewardship of the planet into its green initiatives. Notable green initiatives recently have included composting 270,000 pounds of food waste from the dining halls and achieving Tree Campus USA certification.

Baylor also supports green community initiatives like the Waco Creek Cleanup and hosts events like the Green Communities Conference. Dr. Sarah VerPloeg, sustainability specialist for operations and engagement for Baylor, said she hopes to see the university as a leader in sustainability.

“I hope that any student that graduates from Baylor, regardless of their interest, regardless of their major, I hope that they at least understand sustainability challenges and feel equipped to address those in the future,” VerPloeg said.

VerPloeg believes that one of the most important aspects of Baylor’s sustainability efforts is educating the student body and surrounding community about the importance of taking care of the environment.

“A university can not only model what sustainability looks like on a large scale, but it can also equip and prepare students to be able to understand and address sustainability challenges, not just in their personal lives, but in their careers moving forward,” VerPloeg said.

The Office of Sustainability works hard to gather information on what’s important to students and the community so that their initiatives gain more support, VerPloeg said.

“It doesn’t only matter what we think is important,” VerPloeg said. “If the students and if our community doesn’t think it is an important initiative, it’s not going to be supported, right? And we really need everybody to participate in order to make a large impact.”

Joseph Choi, environmental science doctoral candidate and president of BU-SETAC, said being aware about environmental challenges our world faces is an important step in being sustainable.

“As a person who’s studying science, data and facts are super important for making decisions as a student body,” Choi said. “So I think it’s just really important to be aware of the facts and sciences behind sustainability, and also, as we stay aware I think it’s great to get involved.”

BU-SETAC is associated with the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry who promotes environmental quality through science and works with the Office of Sustainability to help promote the university’s green initiatives. Choi said that he is happy to see Baylor’s sustainability efforts on display even with sustainability efforts being cut on a national level.

“It was assuring to see Baylor still making efforts and recognizing that sustainability is important for the future, future of the organization and future of our Earth,” Choi said.

VerPloeg said Baylor has a strong commitment to becoming more sustainable through the Office of Sustainability, integrating sustainability strategies into Baylor’s strategic plan and forming a sustainability leadership committee. VerPloeg added that Baylor can integrate Christian values into its sustainability efforts.

“Something that is really exciting about Baylor specifically is because we are a Christian university, we can talk about our conviction and our call to be good stewards of the earth and how that directly calls us to be in support of sustainability initiatives,” VerPloeg said.