Baylor softball utilizes momentum to shutout Texas State 6-0

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Baylor softball lit up Getterman Stadium on Tuesday evening, securing a 6-0 shutout win against Texas State.

After the Bears’ explosive 12-3 win against Arizona State on Sunday, senior left-handed pitcher Lillie Walker and infielder Shaylon Govan helped carry that narrative into the next game.

Govan, who set a new Baylor record for career walks with her 134th free pass, attributed her success to putting in the work and focusing on setting a successful precedent as a leader on the team.

“I just say that’s because of all the training that I do,” Govan said. “So, I just reap the benefits of it … I just knew I wanted to come here and make an impact. I didn’t know that it would end up with history. But it’s great.”

Head coach Glenn Moore said Govan is one of the best leaders he’s ever had on the team and is constantly surpassing expectations both on and off the field.

“Take softball away from it and she’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever had,” Moore said. “She’s an unbelievable character and student, she’s an ambassador for Baylor outside of sports, and she certainly is inside of sports as well. She’s the full package. She’s everything you want in a student-athlete to represent your program or your school.”

The Bears (23-23, 8-10 Big 12) started hot, plating three runs with two outs in the bottom of the first. After Govan drew her historic walk, senior utility Turiya Coleman ripped a double and later scored on a two-run triple by freshman outfielder Karynton Dawson. Sophomore utility Abi Flores singled in the next at-bat to plate Dawson and take a 3-0 lead.

Freshman infielder Faith Piper kept the bats rolling, slapping a triple down the left field line in the second inning. Senior infielder Presleigh Pilon scored Piper on a double and an error, and a groundout allowed the Bears to take a 6-0 lead by the end of the inning.



“Texas State is a worthy opponent that everyone respects,” Moore said. “Last year was a completely different story, the complete opposite. The momentum is there, and we need to ride it and ride it as long as we can and even build on it.”

With the bats on fire, Walker (9-7) worked a perfect game into the fourth inning and picked up three strikeouts while retiring the first 10 batters of the game. Walker finished the day throwing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out five to earn the win.

“I don’t want to take Lillie for granted because she’s Lillie every time she goes out there,” Moore said. “Consistency is hard to buy in this sport. She’s got ice water in her veins. She gives us a chance every time she pitches, and the thing I was worried about was having to overpitch her.”

After the Baylor bats went silent, freshman right-handed pitcher Sadie Ross threw a perfect two final innings with a strikeout.

The Bears will be back in action hosting BYU for a three-game series at Getterman Stadium. The series opener will see first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.