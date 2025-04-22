Baylor student releases new EP

Gracie Savage | LTVN Reporter

Vail, Colo., senior Langley Cerovich released a new EP called “Live from Memorial Chapel” earlier this year.

“I never planned on sharing my music with anyone other than my friends, but when I played my first concert, I thought ‘Wow, this is really cool,'” Cerovich said.

Cerovich carefully hand-picked four songs to put on the new EP out of the 130 that he has written over the years. The EP, “Live from Memorial Chapel,” is named after the place where he wrote most of his music early on.

“The four songs that I chose are the four songs that I started or finished writing in Memorial Chapel,” Cerovich said.

Cerovich is in the Honors College at Baylor, so the chapel holds a special place in his heart. But the EP wasn’t created by Cerovich alone — he had lots of help from many of his friends.

“Once Langley brought this idea up to me, I knew I had to be a part of it,” Beaumont junior Major Hargraves, Cerovich’s producer, said.

“Live from Memorial Chapel” can be found on all streaming platforms.