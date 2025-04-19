Ty Myers brings crowd, soul at Waco show

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

As heavy winds blew through Waco, a bigger storm brewed in the parking lot of The Backyard, which was converted to a stage for the 3,000 fans who came to see 17-year-old country phenomenon Ty Myers.

The night began with Fort Worth native Palmer Anthony as the opener. Anthony walked onstage with his band trailing close behind. After picking up their instruments, he introduced himself over the mic.

“What’s up, Waco?” Anthony asked, as his drummer started the set with the loud thumping of a kick drum.

While Anthony moved around the stage in his first song to familiarize himself with the crowd, the bassist and drummer exchanged grins as they shifted into an upbeat chorus.

Anthony grabbed his guitar for the second song, transitioning into a mid-tempo melodic song perfect for a backroads drive.

The set decreased in tempo at the third song, when Anthony announced “Same Blue Eyes,” which entailed reminiscent, lovesick lyrics and a chorus bound to get stuck in anyone’s head.

He began the fourth song with a speech.

“This next song is for anyone trying to get over somebody,” Anthony said.

He then went on to explain that the song, entitled “Ain’t Looking for Love,” was about going to a bar and drowning your sorrows.

Anthony eventually transitioned into more heartbreak-coded ballads with soulful guitar and driving drums.

Before Anthony’s set was complete, he grabbed an acoustic guitar and told the crowd he was going to play a cover of an old country song. As he broke into the first verse, he stopped abruptly, saying, “Maybe y’all will like this one better,” and then began the memorable guitar intro of “Hey There Delilah.”

The crowd sang in unison as Anthony performed his rendition of the popular early 2000s track. Eventually, he transitioned back into one of his own songs and ended the set with a resonating guitar-driven love song.

As Anthony made his exit and Myers entered the stage, cheers flooded the Backyard. With “Never Get Tired (of Loving You)” as the opening song on the stage, the energy lit up around the venue.

Myers was dressed in jeans and a button-down pinstripe shirt, matching the suave nature of his musicianship.

While Myers danced around the stage with a vintage guitar in hand, he led an upbeat, soulful guitar solo. His stage presence infiltrated the crowd, showcasing just how special of an artist he is.

Myers regained his breath in between songs before settling into a softer tune. However, the break was short-lived as Myers immediately asked the crowd if they wanted to rock out for the next song.

When Myers introduced his hit song “Ends of the Earth,” which has amassed over 39,000,000 streams on Spotify, the crowd went wild, eagerly watching Myers’ every move as he proved both his timelessness and soulfulness as a writer.

Taking a unique spin on the set, Myers landed on a cover of John Mayer’s “Daughters,” which he used to transition into one of his own melodic, guitar-driven songs.

Myers said John Mayer was one of his biggest inspirations, and there wasn’t a song in his discography that he didn’t enjoy.

As he entered into a few slower songs intertwined with some upbeat grit hits, he ended his set with a beautiful and nostalgic performance of “Firefly,” bound to prove why he had drawn in such a big crowd.

Argyle sophomore Avery Mortman said between being a part of the crowd and getting to hear her favorite songs, seeing Myers was a top-notch experience.

“Being one of my favorite artists currently, I appreciated how he interacted with all his fans and sang some of his newer and older songs,” Mortman said. “The tickets were worth every penny.”

Upon thanking the crowd and leaving the stage, a few minutes of darkness went by before the band returned for a high-energy, guitar-forward, rock-esque encore. Ultimately, Myers ended the night a little before midnight and showcased versatility in every minute of his performance.