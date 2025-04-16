Goldwater Scholarship opens doors, inspires students

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Four undergraduate STEM researchers have earned the Goldwater Scholarship, which recognizes outstanding undergraduates interested in pursuing STEM research.

Baylor ranks in U.S News top 30 for undergraduate research — an honor that is reflected by these Goldwater Scholars, according to Dr. Andrew P. Hogue, associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences and director of the Office of Engaged Learning.

“These Goldwater wins are evidence in support of those rankings, a sign that at Baylor, high-level research and transformational undergraduate education are inextricably connected and objectively world-class,” Hogue said in a press release.

The Goldwater Scholarship was awarded to 441 undergraduate students for the 2025-2026 academic year, all of whom are nominated by their respective institutions.

“This record breaking number of Goldwater Scholarship winners demonstrates both the caliber of student-researchers at Baylor and the emphasis Baylor faculty place on mentoring in addition to their own research excellence,” Dr. Daniel Benyousky, director of major fellowships and awards in the Office of Engaged Learning, said in an email.

One of this years’ four Goldwater Scholars is Algonquin, Ill., junior Aliyah Ogden, a science research fellow with a neuroscience focus. Ogden hopes to get her Ph.D. in neuroscience and work in a research lab.

“Receiving the Goldwater Scholarship has given me a lot of confidence in my research abilities and just really affirmed that I’m on the right track for what I want to do,” Ogden said.

Ogden is currently part of the Nguyen Lab, which focuses on the neuroscience behind addiction particularly opioids and nicotine.

“We are focusing particularly on neuroplastic mechanisms, like how the brain changes its connections and different structures based on experiences,” Ogden said. “And we focus on how those neuroplastic mechanisms may change or lead to the development of drug addiction.”

Ogden said the application process for the Goldwater Scholarship began early during the fall semester.

“We had informational meetings and filled out what’s known as a pre-application, just making it known to the campus representative Dr. Benyousky that ‘Hey — I’m interested in applying,'” Ogden said.

The application itself consisted of several short answer questions about Ogden’s academic background, research projects, career goals and a longer research essay as well.

“Essentially, we had to provide information on the different research projects we’ve been a part of, contributions we’ve made and how that research has developed a general background of our research experience,” Ogden said.

Her research essay consisted of 10 scholarly sources and was a maximum of three pages, not giving her “a lot of wiggle room,” she said.

“I included some figures from data I’ve collected in my lab at Baylor,” Ogden said. “It was a very intensive essay.”

Ogden and her fellow Goldwater scholars worked tirelessly with faculty advisers like Benyousky to refine their applications over the course of several months before finding out if they were selected at the end of March.

“Baylor’s four Goldwater Scholarship winners have all distinguished themselves in research labs at Baylor in addition to thriving in the classroom,” Benyousky said. “They have also set themselves apart as they were selected for summer internships in labs at other universities or in industry, publishing their research in journals and presenting at conferences.”