Q&A: Claire Leslie talks stage fright, faith, passenger princesses

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

I had the opportunity today to sit down and chat with Forrest Frank opener, Claire Leslie. Here, we talked about the upcoming show, her story, her inspirations and got to asking some sillier questions, too. If you don’t already know who this rising Christian pop star is, you’re about to. Allow me to present: Claire Leslie.

Q: So you grew up in San Antonio — what are some of your favorite things about living in Texas?

Leslie: I would say Southern hospitality. I mean, that’s kind of what we’re what we’re all about. Growing up in Texas and having random strangers and grandmas calling me their daughter, or [saying], “bless your heart,” or “come over, have some food!” Or even just gentlemen here and opening the doors for us like, “yes, ma’am, no, ma’am” — those are things I love about Texas.

I’d also say the Tex-Mex. The food here is incredible. Living in San Antonio and having that authentic Mexican food is something I do not take for granted. I love whenever it’s genuine queso and not just cheese dip. Seeing that on a menu always scares me.

And then also just the community here — even just the Christian worship community — we’re all very tight-knit. Even here in San Antonio at my church, if we need a bass player, then we can call up the church down the road … we’re all just very family oriented.

Q: What was little Claire like, and when did she realize she loved music?

Leslie: I was actually terrified to sing in front of people. Especially in front of my family, I always got stage fright. I have memories back when I was in preschool … having to walk up on stage on Palm Sunday, with the palm trees, and doing that even just in front of people, I was mortified, and my mom would have to stand with me.

But I grew up with my three brothers. Growing up, I always looked up to what my older brother was doing, and he was playing keys at our church, and so he started encouraging me — “Hey, what if we sing together?” So we would cover songs, and I would be able to sing in front of him. But yeah, I didn’t start singing until I was 14.

Q: It’s evident through your songs that your relationship with God inspires much of what you sing about. Can you paint a picture of what your faith has looked like throughout your life?

Leslie: I was very blessed to have two amazing parents. My mom and dad love Jesus and are all about loving on everyone, no matter what walk or religion or background or story. So I grew up in a family that was all about going to church on Sundays, and I would go to youth group.

I accepted Jesus in my heart when I was, like, seven or eight years old. But to be honest, it had to do with all my other friends getting baptized. But it wasn’t until high school [that] I really started realizing there’s a difference between religion and relationship. So I did camps, like Christian family camps, and that’s where I really grew in my faith, and I started leading worship when I was 14 — which is crazy — but I haven’t stopped since.

And so now I’m 23, and it’s a constant journey of figuring out faith and trusting in God. And I definitely get fearful of the future and what’s next. Something I deal with a lot is control issues — wanting to control my life and what’s next. But I’m just learning. I’m learning to just trust in Him and have faith and keep my eyes on him, really. So that’s where I’m at currently.

Q: What’s the story behind the first song you ever wrote?

Leslie: So funnily enough, I wish I could have something that’s like, “Wow, that’s what a sweet story!” But my first song I ever wrote was “A Song To All the Boys.” And it’s funny because I was 14, so what boys am I talking about? But the lyrics are so funny. It was very tongue-in-cheek, like, if you want to talk to me, you need to talk to my dad first. I think one of the lyrics was “yours truly, Claire Leslie,” and it was me talking to all the boys saying, “talk to the hand.”

The second song is called “Come and Go,” and that song was about seasons of life. I had a lot of friendships in high school where I’m like, “Wow, this person’s gonna be my friend for life.” But then, the next year, we just kind of faded off. And so my mom always said, “People change — just like the seasons; people come and go, and that’s a part of life.” So that was just about friendships and about the journey of losing people, but then realizing that’s a part of life. That’s how we grow.

Q: A theme I’ve noticed in your music — especially in your song, “Passenger Seat” — is the idea of letting go and letting God take control. Were there any specific moments in your life that led you to write these songs?

Leslie: Well, during college, I started struggling pretty heavily with anxiety and panic attacks … really bad panic attacks, where I felt like I was trapped, and I couldn’t move forward. I felt like, OK, this is it — this is how my life is gonna be, just constantly dealing with these panic attacks and anxiety. It was crippling. I think it had to do with seeing everyone around me. They had ideas of what they wanted to do with their lives, and they had majors. And for me, I personally didn’t know what I was going to study. I [didn’t] know what I was going to do after college. And there was just a big, big fear of the future. What does the future hold? Am I going to get married one day? Am I going to graduate college? Am I ever going to move out of my parents’ house? What am I going to do for a career?

So during that time, I started really getting into the power of prayer and getting quiet and listening to God and just having my arms open. It was the moment that I started letting go, and I like to use the word “full sending” it. And He started opening doors, and He started closing doors as well. But during that time, I started taking the passenger seat and letting Him drive, letting Him control. And now, a few years later, I’m still figuring out my life completely. I’m still living with my parents — which I love — but I’m getting to do music full time as a career, and I really do believe that’s because that’s what the Lord had planned for my life.

Q: So, are you a passenger princess in real life, or do you like to be behind the wheel?

Leslie: I just did a couple of shows this past weekend with my band, and we took my dad’s truck, which we drove around Texas, but I never once drove. So I was the Passenger Seat Princess the whole time!

Q: Authenticity is something else you emphasize. In a world where it’s often hard to be original, what are some ways you stay true to yourself?

Leslie: Honestly, this has been something I’ve been navigating all throughout my life. Authenticity — that’s been a word that I’ve really been exploring and figuring out. OK, who am I? It was like the moment that I started kind of acknowledging God has a unique, beautiful calling on each and every one of our lives.

There’s something beautiful about that when we all are secure in ourselves — knowing I love nature, I love going on walks, I love hiking. I feel close to God when I’m sitting and letting the sun shine on my face. Or I love writing true, authentic music, and I love singing. So, what is your calling? Ask God, because I promise you, he’ll start showing you.

No. 2 is surround yourself with people that lift you up, and I think that is very hard to find. It’s a small group, but when you find people that believe in you and honestly want to cheer you on the sidelines, those are the people that you want to have in your corner. And then also another thing, too, is to celebrate other people’s victories. That just shows a sense of authenticity.

Q: If someone’s never heard your music before, which song should they start with — and why?

Leslie: The song that comes to mind is “Original.” It’s all about embracing yourself, embracing who God has created you to be. And it’s about navigating like, “Who am I?” and “What do I stand for?” And it’s also just a fun, colorful, girly, relatable song.

Q: If your music were a color, what would it be?

Leslie: Rainbow! Can I say rainbow? Like a rainbow sherbet ice cream.

Q: Who are some of your favorite artists/bands you’ve been listening to lately?

Leslie: I have been a massive fan of Joel Houston, who is with Hillsong — his side project called “AMXN Radio.” It’s like a new path of Christian music that I’m just loving. It’s very creative, very raw, poetic. I love what TAYA is doing, Josiah Queen, Forrest Frank. Gio — a Christian rapper. And Justin Bieber. I love Justin.

Q: What’s a music experience that changed your life?

Leslie: A few years ago, I opened for Cory Asbury. We were actually playing in Waco at the Hippodrome, and I remember during my set, I led the song, “Build My Life.” And I remember, I looked out into the audience, and the whole room was just singing their hearts out. And it almost was so loud that it was blowing my hair back. And I remember vividly thinking to myself, “This is what I’m called to do.” It felt like heaven on earth.

Q: Who are your dream collaborators, alive, legendary or totally unexpected?

Leslie: Forrest Frank, for sure. Tiffany Hudson. Whitney Houston. Legend. She’s mother!

Q: Which song/songs are you most hyped to perform on the 22nd? Why?

Leslie: I’d say “Passenger Seat.” That one is so much fun to play live. I think it’s because it’s such an upbeat song. You can jump to it, you can clap, you can dance. And it’s always so much fun looking out and seeing everyone dancing like no one’s watching. We’ll have a blast.

Q: I know you literally just released an EP (congrats, by the way!), but I’m wondering if there’s anything else in the works right now?

Leslie: I’m constantly songwriting, so I’m currently writing for an album. So I’ll be releasing an album in the fall, but this summer will be full of the super fun, very summery collabs. We’re doing a lot of collaborations with other artists we love that are kind of like the next-gen artists. And then I’ll be doing a lot of shows this summer, as well.

Catch Claire Leslie in her opening act at Forrest Frank’s show at Foster Pavilion. The show is at 7:00 p.m. on April 22. Tickets are available on the Baylor Athletics website.