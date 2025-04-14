Close Menu
    Monday, April 14

    3 Baylor students face visa terminations

    Cole GeeBy Updated: Baylor News
    Inside Higher Ed has reported that around 844 students have had their visa status revoked this year, with three of them being Baylor University students. Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor

