No. 13 Baylor men’s tennis dominates Texas Tech on Senior Night

By Aidan O’Connor | Sports Writer

No. 13 Baylor men’s tennis extended its winning streak to seven with a 4-0 sweep against Texas Tech on Senior Night Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears (21-8, 6-1 Big 12) fell behind on two doubles courts before getting over the Senior Night nerves. The South African tandem of Luc Koenig and Devin Badenhorst struck first, storming back from a 1-3 deficit to win 6-3. Junior Zsombor Velcz and graduate student Alexandru Chirita fell behind 4-1 before drawing close to even, but ultimately lost 6-4.

“I think we started slow,” head coach Michael Woodson said. “I don’t know if it was a combo of maybe not being ready to go or being a little bit emotional from the whole idea that we’re playing on senior day, but as they have for most of the season — we competed really well when our back was against the wall, and we snuck out the doubles [point].”

In poetic fashion on Senior Night, with the double point tied up, seniors Oskar Brostrom Poulsen and Marko Miladinovic clawed back from a 4-2 deficit. After an overhead hit by Brostrom Poulsen, the seniors came back to take the lead 6-5. With match point, Miladinovic hit a powerful serve that was out of the reach of the returner, causing him to miss and Baylor to win the match and secure the doubles point.

“I think they were just more prepared to go into the singles after sneaking out the doubles, and we got on them early,” Woodson said. “It reminded me a lot of Central Florida. We out-competed them early, we got some big leads on some courts and we were able to run away with it. Yeah, impressive to not drop a set [in singles].”

The green and gold carried their success into singles, controlling every court. Chirita kicked things off, earning the Bears their second point as he won 6-2, 6-3. Bowden added on moments later as he extended Baylor’s lead with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win. Finishing off the night, Velcz pieced together a 6-3, 7-5 victory to seal the 4-0 sweep.

“I love these guys so much it’s just hard for me to see them go,” Woodson said. “That’s why we’ve always done it at the end, kind of like let’s play, and then we’ll honor them at the end and I’ll cry at the end instead of the beginning.”

After the win, players and fans gathered to celebrate seniors Justin Braverman, Quintan Van Wijk, Brostrom Poulsen and Miladinovic. From a video presentation to walking out on the court with their loved ones, the Bears honored a special senior class that included players who played their entire collegiate careers under Woodson.

“I’m really looking forward to our championship match on Sunday, Big 12’s and NCAA’s,” Miladinovic said. “I feel like we have a great team, we are really close — I don’t think I’ve been on the team this close. I’ve had three different teams since my time here, and we have something special in us for the rest of the season. I just want to thank everyone that’s been part of the program. It’s been incredible.”

The Bears will return on the court against No. 2 TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth.