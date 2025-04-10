Baylor earns tree campus honor, showcasing commitment to sustainability, urban forestry

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Baylor has been honored with the Tree Campus Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation, celebrating the university’s ongoing commitment to urban forestry, sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The Tree Campus Higher Education by the Arbor Day Foundation is a program that celebrates universities for intentionality behind providing tree education, which serves as a tool to enhance commitment and community across campus. As Baylor receives this award, it becomes one of the 411 recognized tree campuses across the country.

Gary Cocke, senior director of sustainability, said being recognized as a tree campus of higher education allows Baylor to honor the hard work and dedication that students and faculty have put into making sure that Baylor’s campus is a place for outdoor community and engagement.

“This recognition acknowledges the great work that was already happening and provides a framework to elevate and celebrate it, Cocke said. “There are five commitments that we attest to and report on that ensure stewardship of our trees, service opportunities for students and outreach to campus.”

The Tree Campus Higher Education recognition awarded to Baylor highlights more than just a love for lush greenery, he said.

“The recognition is significant because it builds on a point of pride — our beautiful campus — and builds student engagement and culture for stewardship while promoting best practices to ensure the long-term beauty and health of our campus,” Cocke said.

Cocke shares some of the specific incentives and programs that Baylor has implemented to meet these standards for this recognition.

“I am most proud that the certification process was facilitated by Baylor’s first-ever Eco Rep in the Office of Sustainability, Marlo Treece,” Cocke said. “The Eco Rep program is designed to develop future environmental leaders through real-world experiences related to sustainability.”

Baylor has also strengthened its roots to the Tree Campus Committee, Cocke said.

“Marlo organized the Tree Campus Committee that advises on campus tree care, organized the Arbor Day planting that established a mini-orchard at the Baylor Community Garden and gathered all data to attest to Baylor’s fulfillment of the Arbor Day Foundation’s commitment as a Tree Campus,” Cocke said.

As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve and celebrate the natural beauty of campus, Baylor has implemented a comprehensive Tree Care Plan aimed at maintaining and enhancing its iconic tree canopy, he said.

“The tree care plan institutionalizes the best practices that Baylor will follow as we care for the trees that are iconic to campus and a point of pride to our community,” Cocke said. “In addition to service opportunities and educational opportunities related to our trees, Baylor has also provided an interactive map of our Urban Forest on the Sustainability website that allows for students to explore our campus as a living, learning laboratory.”

Cocke said students play an enormous role in Baylor’s efforts to maintain its tree campus status.

“Students have been central to the entire effort,” Cocke said. “Beyond the student leadership to receive this award, we also highlighted the Texas Arbor Day event where Baylor hosted Hector Marines-Chio, regional urban forester, with the Texas A&M Forest Service for a planting and tree-care lesson as students helped with the planting of the mini-orchard.”

Cape Girardeau, Mo., sophomore Lily Ward said it is no surprise that Baylor has been recognized for its trees. Ward emphasizes the fact that students at Baylor utilize the beautiful campus agriculture as study spaces and learning resources.

“Learning about Baylor being recognized as a tree campus of higher education was really cool to see because I’ve always admired the trees around campus and have always thought that I was so lucky to be able to be here,” she said. “Then to see that we have actually been recognized for something … I feel like I might take for granted, has been really awesome.”