Students take root within community garden

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Every Saturday morning, a group of green-thumbed students are up and devoting the first day of their weekends to getting their hands dirty and reconnecting with nature. From the colors of the sunrise to roly polies digging in the compost, to harvesting the produce, the Baylor Community Garden offers a space of calm and community to wrap up a busy week as a student.

As the semester is ending, academics are cranking up, especially for upcoming graduating seniors. For Hingham, Mass., senior Graham Butterfield, the Baylor Community Garden allows him a moment of rest amidst all the chaos.

“There are a few reasons I love being a part of the garden,” Butterfield said. “As a college student, my weeks are filled with classes, club meetings, office hours, research and work, so the garden is a great way to rest and reset on Saturday mornings.”

For Belton senior Justin Demsky, the garden is more than just a place of mental escape. It’s also a place of self-expression and an outlet to express different passions and interests.

“It can be arduous work, but in the end it’s good work, it’s kind work and I love everything about it,” Demsky said. “As of right now, I think it’s impossible for me to express just how much joy comes from harvesting vegetables that you planted in the soil that you made with people around you. I am still working in the garden, my hands still get dirty, and I am still smiling when I think about it.”

Despite the common misconception, the community garden attracts more students than those with environmental or science-based majors. According to Charlestown, R.I., sophomore Reagan Tremblay, the garden cultivates community from all across the academic spectrum.

“I love getting to know people in different majors and grades that I usually wouldn’t get the opportunity to meet,” Tremblay said. “Making friends who are always interested in going to the Farmer’s Market after the garden or getting coffee has quickly become one of my favorite parts of the weekend.”

The beauty of gardening and working with one’s hands has spanned across time and even holds deep spiritual significance, Butterfield said.

“The garden also serves as a way for me to deepen my appreciation for God,” he said. “Throughout the scriptures, we see so many agricultural references and garden analogies, so it’s nice getting out and serving God’s creation. My garden time is one of my ways to bask in the Lord’s presence and abundance. For any spiritual folks, this is a great way to get in touch with God and see the miraculous things he has done for us.”

According to Demsky, the garden is a fulfilling way to escape the feeling of being overwhelmed that most students often experience daily.

“I would say if you love nature, if you love stories, if you love people or that little feeling of joy that sprouts in unexpected places, come to the garden,” Demsky said. “In today’s world, which often feels like an endless rush into a million directions at once, the garden gives people a space to breathe, connect and explore the wonders of the world beneath their feet.”

Beyond the needs of the students involved in the garden, the community also makes it a priority to give back, making sure their hard work goes to a good cause.

“You should volunteer for an opportunity to appreciate nature and give back to your community,” Tremblay said. “We are doing good work serving others experiencing food insecurity and helping to mitigate food waste for our planet.”

The Baylor Community Garden is open to all who are willing to participate, Baylor student or not. Anybody in the Waco area is encouraged to participate, Demsky said.

“Whether you dig your hands in the soil or grab a shovel for the compost bins or simply join us in the mornings to listen to the wind and the stories and paint the garden beds when you can, we would love to have you because everyone is welcome,” Demsky said.