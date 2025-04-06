Softball rolls, sweeps Sunday doubleheader against Houston

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

In a season full of offensive struggles, Baylor softball’s lineup found a spark, cruising past Houston 14-6 in the first game and shutting down the Cougars 2-1 in the second game on Sunday at Cougar Softball Stadium in Houston.

Baylor (18-21, 7-8 Big 12) opened the weekend with a tight 5-3 victory over Houston (20-16, 3-10 Big 12), recording three hits to the Cougars’ 11. The game on Saturday was postponed due to weather, leading to a Sunday doubleheader to determine the series.

The Bears wasted no time getting on the board in the early game, rattling off four straight singles in the first inning. Senior second baseman Presleigh Pilon knocked in two runs right after. They tacked on five runs with home runs from junior shortstop Amber Toven and sophomore first baseman Abi Flores, along with a two-run double by senior third baseman Turiya Coleman.

Houston answered with four runs across three innings to make it a 7-4 ballgame, but the Bears pulled away with their second five-run inning of the game.

Run-scoring singles off the bats of junior center fielder Brooklyn Carter and senior first baseman Shaylon Govan drove in three of the five runs in the fifth inning. A walk to Coleman scored one, and Pilon’s sacrifice fly scored the inning’s final run.

An error and four consecutive walks brought in two more runs in the seventh to finish the game for the Bears.

Baylor had five batters with multiple hits, led by senior right fielder Ashlyn Wachtendorf, who went 3-for-4. The lineup also included four players with multiple RBIs, Pilon and Coleman leading the way with three.

The 14 runs and hits in the first game are season highs for the Bears. Before Sunday, Baylor averaged 3.86 runs per game and 6.3 hits, or just over 10 runs during a three-game series.

Senior right-handed pitcher Dariana Orme started the game in the circle and went 2 1/3 innings with two runs on four hits. Freshman right-hander Lexie Warncke (5-6) went the rest of the way, throwing 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs, seven hits and recording the win behind the offensive cushion.

The second game of the day was a different story. The pitchers dominated for both sides, and the Bears won 2-1.

In a game that saw four hits from each team, senior left-handed pitcher Lillie Walker (6-6) stepped up for Baylor. Walker went the distance, dealing seven innings of one-run softball and striking out five for the win. The Duke transfer has been the workhorse for the Bears, leading the team with 107 2/3 innings pitched, while the other three pitchers in the rotation have combined for 149 2/3 innings. She is also the leader in complete games, ERA, strikeouts and batting average against.

Baylor finished the series with a three-game sweep of the Cougars and has won five of its last six games, including a series win at home over UCF last weekend.

The Bears return to the diamond at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against the UTSA Roadrunners at Getterman Stadium.