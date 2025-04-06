No.16 Baylor men’s tennis cruises through Sunday doubleheader

By Aidan O’Connor | Sports Writer

No. 16 Baylor men’s tennis took care of business, dominating their Sunday doubleheader, winning 4-1 over Oklahoma State and 7-0 over Prairie View A&M at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears (20-8, 5-1) got off to a hot start with a doubles win in the afternoon match versus Oklahoma State (8-13, 1-5). The South African tandem of Luc Koenig and Devin Badenhorst struck first, winning their match 6-3. Seniors Marko Miladinovic and Oskar Brostrom Poulsen finished things off with a 6-3 victory. Graduate student Alexandru Chirita and junior Zsombor Velcz left their match unfinished at 5-4.

“When our back got against the wall [in doubles], we did a good job,” head coach Michael Woodson said. “We were able to get ahead and be in a position to win on all three doubles courts. For the most part, we took that into singles.”

Miladinovic carried over the success, landing the second point 6-1, 6-3. The Bears were rolling, but things hit a road bump as Badenhorst lost his match 6-4, 6-4 on Count One. Baylor rebounded shortly after, though, as Velcz won his match 6-4, 6-3. Sophomore Louis Bowden secured the Bears’ 4-1 victory with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

“Oklahoma State’s a very well-coached team,” Woodson said. “They’re talented. I know they haven’t had a ton of success this year, but they’re better than their record for sure. A few guys came out and really showed that. For us, I thought the captains [and] the seniors, set the tone early, and a few other guys just picked up on their momentum. It wasn’t perfect, but we got the job done.”

In the second match of the day against the Panthers (2-23), the Bears adjusted the lineup, featuring players who hadn’t played much coming into the day. Seniors Quintan Van Wijk and Justin Braverman joined freshmen Luis Jose Nakamine and Imran Daniel Hazli. Thriving, they lead Baylor to the doubles point in a brisk 25 minutes.

“They work really hard throughout the year,” Woodson said. “They own their roles so well in all these matches to get to see them get live reps and having fun with it. Also, seeing the guys that are everyday starters playing major roles on the team switch into that supporting role and do it well, I think it’s special to see. I think it’s really good for them. I think it’s motivating for both sides. So, yeah, it’s important to get those reps. I think they work hard for it; they deserve it.”

Nakamine and Hazli took the first doubles match after cruising to a 6-1 victory. Bowden and Braverman won shortly after, 6-2. Up 2-0, Van Wijk and Chirita completed the doubles sweep for Baylor with a 6-3 win.

In singles, Badenhorst got things going with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 victory. Van Wijk was next as he won his match 6-2, 6-0. Baylor’s momentum was at a fever pitch as Nakamine clinched the match 6-0, 6-3.

Hazli followed closely behind, finishing his match 6-2, 6-2. Braverman was the next to add on as he extended the green and gold’s lead with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Koenig then finished the day for the Bears and completed the sweep versus Prairie View A&M, winning 6-4, 6-2.

“I mean, you get into this time of the season, and usually teams are going one of two ways,” Woodson said. “The train’s either coming off the tracks, or really everything’s starting to gel together. The guys are looking really good, and they’re gaining confidence and their motivation is increasing. I think we’re really seeing that from this group. I mean, the culture’s right. The seniors, the captains have done a really good job with this group. They’re coming together, and it seems like it’s getting better and better every day. I’m really happy with the direction that we’re headed.”

The Bears will be back on the court against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.