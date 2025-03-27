Baylor Debate team heads to nationals, continuing legacy

By Sydney Kerbow | Reporter

The Baylor Debate team is gearing up for the prestigious National Debate Tournament, set to take place in Spokane, Wash., from March 28 to April 1. With a legacy dating back to the Philomathesian Society of 1851, the team continues its legacy as it prepares to face off against the nation’s top collegiate debaters.

The NDT is the pinnacle of college policy debate, hosting the 78 best teams from across the country, including Ivy League programs and Power Five schools. For Baylor, qualifying for this tournament is not just a milestone — it’s an expectation rooted in years of hard work and competitive success.

Dr. Jeff Nagel, director of debate, emphasized both the team’s history and its current strength.

“We’re in an amazing spot this year because we didn’t graduate many seniors last year, so we have nearly everyone back,” Nagel said. “In football or basketball, only your top group sees the field, but in debate all our debaters compete and grow in real competition. It’s a deep team this year, and that’s exciting.”

Among those representing Baylor at nationals are Paris senior Isabella LoCicero and Colleyville senior Shahina Chatur, both of whom expressed pride and excitement about qualifying for the NDT.

“I’m definitely very honored to be able to represent a team with such a long legacy,” LoCicero said. “Going to the NDT was my one goal, and my coaches were the best support I could ask for.”

Chatur reflected on what this moment means for her final season with Baylor Debate.

“I feel immensely proud to represent Baylor at the NDT this year, especially since this is my last tournament,” Chatur said. “Given Baylor’s long history of qualifying, I’m excited to be part of that legacy and contribute to the program’s continued success.”

Preparation for nationals has been intense, with the team balancing research, practice rounds and strategic planning, according to Nagel. This final stretch is less about gathering new evidence and more about fine-tuning existing arguments, he said.

“These students are already competitive, driven and smart,” Nagel said. “Our job as coaches is about guidance and refinement at this point in the season.”

For LoCicero, that means honing her in-round strategy.

“Lots and lots of practice speeches,” LoCicero said. “We aren’t trying to find new evidence as much at this time of year — just executing it.”

Chatur echoed that sentiment, adding that mental preparation is just as important as technical skills.

“Our biggest focus is executing our arguments to their full potential — ensuring every point is clear, concise and impactful,” Chatur said.

The competition at NDT will be fierce, with teams like the universities of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas posing significant challenges. Yet Baylor’s debaters remain confident, relying on the preparation and support of their coaches and each other, Chatur said.

“No team is unbeatable,” Chatur said. “They always remind us that we know our material better than anyone else and just need to trust our preparation.”

Beyond the competition, the team is also looking forward to the camaraderie and traditions that come with the experience. LoCicero mentioned a long-standing Baylor Debate relic — the “Bearphone” — a bear-shaped phone still mounted in their debate room.

As the NDT approaches, the Baylor Debate team stands ready — not just to compete, but to uphold a legacy nearly two centuries in the making.