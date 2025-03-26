Local flower shop relocates to La Salle Avenue

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

The newest addition to La Salle Ave. is a local flower shop that has served as a staple to the Baylor community for decades.

Baylor Flowers, which was previously located at a shopping center on the corner of 16th St. and Speight Ave., now resides on the corner of 11th St. and La Salle Ave. in its new permanent location.

“There were just things we wanted to change, and with the lease coming up, it was either now or never,” said Shop Manager & Lead Designer Lauren Prather.

The space is fully owned by Baylor Flowers, giving its staff the creative freedom they have long desired during their time spent renting different locations.

“It feels so freeing to be in your own place where you can do anything and you don’t have to ask the landlord,” said owner Kim McMorrough. “You can spend money on improvements, but you’re adding value for your landlord, not for yourself. It just feels so good that we know everything we’re doing is for us.”

While the old space concentrated its personality in the interior, the new space gives customers a glimpse into what Baylor Flowers is all about by simply looking from the outside.

McMorrough said the exterior design was a collaborative effort between the entirety of the Baylor Flowers staff and local designers.

“We knew we wanted the black and white awnings and we knew we wanted the flower boxes,” Prather said. “But we wanted to use local people, too, because it’s always good to use local.”

Two particular artists played a huge role in designing the new storefront, according to Prather. Kalyn Dunks handled the colorful mural, and Mike Macdonald of The Old 93 did the lettering atop the entrance. He is currently working on the store’s future road sign.

Being closely connected to the community is something both McMorrough and Prather said they heavily value, given the store’s name and close proximity to Baylor.

“We love the Baylor community,” Prather said. “That’s kind of where we started and where we want to stay. We want to keep the connection. I would say that’s the major reason [for the change].”

As for La Salle, McMorrough couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds. Reports have come out in recent years about future renovations to the busy street, but Baylor Flowers is one of the first since Route 77 Food Park.

“There was an article a few years ago saying La Salle was going to be the new area [the city] was going to focus on, but that was before COVID, so everything stalled,” McMorrough said. “We want to be part of the beginning of the revitalization of La Salle.”

As expected, not everything is going to be perfect during a change as large as the one Baylor Flowers recently made. McMorrough said she wants to work on the landscaping and redo the parking lot, which will come with time.

Additionally, Prather said a grand opening event will be held with possible giveaways, and those interested can check Baylor Flowers’s social media pages for future updates. Otherwise, the store hopes to do what it has been doing for the last twenty years.

“We’re just really looking forward to keep serving the Waco and the Baylor community and just be a place where you can come and buy beautiful flowers and beautiful plants, and take a picture in front of the mural,” Prather said.