    Thursday, March 27

    Baylor football announces plans for Baylor Blitz, alternative spring game

    Foster Nicholas
    Baylor football will conclude its 15-day spring practice schedule with the inaugural Baylor Blitz in place of the annual Green & Gold spring game. Photo courtesy of Baylor Athletics

    By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

    Baylor football is set to host the Baylor Blitz, a youth skills challenge and open practice, in place of the annual Green & Gold spring game to cap off spring camp on April 26 at McLane Stadium.

    The event will open with a youth football skill challenge at 10 a.m., for up to 300 registered participants in grades 3-8. The students will rotate through stationed drills alongside Baylor athletes and coaches before turning over to a Baylor football practice at noon.

    In a similar fashion to the 2024 spring practice, in place of the Green & Gold game, the Bears will go through drills including 7-on-7, Perimeter, Down the Line, 1-on-1 challenges and more. The event is open to the public and free to attend, fans can enter through Gate C and purchase concessions in the stadium.

    The Baylor Blitz will also introduce a “Surplus Sale” where fans can purchase game-worn jerseys, exclusive bowl game gear and new team-issued apparel. In the case of poor weather, the event would be canceled and the Surpuls Sale rescheduled.

    The Bears opened a 15-day spring practice schedule on Saturday, which will close on April 26. Baylor will take the field on Thursday and Saturday this week at the Fudge Football Development Center.

    

