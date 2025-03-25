In God we should trust — stop basing your morals in politics

By The Editorial Board

As a country with deep roots in rebellion, we’ve started to rebel against rooting our morals in religious values. This isn’t to say that religion is the only outlet for forming ethical standards, but building a belief system in politics alone over faith has some unsavory drawbacks.

According to research by The Pew Research Center, “Self-identified Christians make up 63% of U.S. population in 2021, down from 75% a decade ago.” Additionally, 44% of young Americans report having no religious affiliation.

Now, this doesn’t just mean people no longer believe in a higher power, it also means most aren’t regularly attending religious services and traditional events. This lack of connection to a community means that many Americans are seeking refuge and community elsewhere: politics.

Identity politics “refers to political positions and perspectives that focus on the interests and issues pertinent to specific groups defined by characteristics such as race, gender, sexuality, religion, nationality or other markers of identity.” It highlights personal experiences faced by certain groups and advocates for polices that positively affect these communities.

Identity politics have spanned throughout American history through The Civil Rights Movement, The Women’s Liberation Movement and the LGBTQ Rights Movement. These movements positively formed communities and encouraged real, important change in our country. These movements are not a perpetrator of the issue we are facing today.

The problem is people worship political figures like they worship — or instead of worshipping — God, and young Americans are beginning to hold their political affiliations at their core.

In the past few elections, we saw a rise of religious figures endorsing President Trump’s road to The White House. Paula White, senior advisor to the White House Faith Office, is an American televangelist and apostolic leader in the Independent Charismatic movement. She was quoted in 2019 saying “To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God.”

But nobody should feel bad if they didn’t vote in a “Christian way,” according to a political figure or religious speaker. The intersection between religion and politics, especially in a secular country, is somewhat alarming. It is not surprising that young Americans aren’t involved in religious activities when many are discouraged from voting authentically due to external pressures.

The real issue is this: as political beliefs and systems are always changing, rooting morals completely in political affiliations can be an unstable ground.

Additionally, with fewer and fewer Americans involved in a religious community, we have less to connect with people through. We’ve created an “us vs. them” mentality where those who didn’t vote similar to you are the enemy. We have lost a sense of universal morality that transcends political parties and can bridge the split between the Democratic Party and GOP, whom each capture 48% of America.

As young people, basing our moral standards on politics can be extremely dangerous and confusing. There is a lack of ethical clarity in a system that is based on monetary success, greed and the consolidation of power. Meanwhile, religious and faith beliefs transcend political beliefs and provide a greater purpose and moral integrity.

If anything, remember this: that politician you voted for should not be worshipped, and the values they hold are subjective and ever-changing. You are your own advocate for morality, so root it in something that means more to you than red or blue.