Longest tenured Bear Langston Love to enter transfer portal

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

After four injury-riddled years donning the green and gold, Baylor men’s basketball redshirt junior guard Langston Love entered his name into the transfer portal Monday afternoon. Jeff Goodman was the first to report.

Love, the longest-tenured Bear on the 2024-25 roster, played in 20 games and averaged 8.9 points in his redshirt junior season. He dealt with recurring ankle soreness from an injury suffered during the 2023-24 season, which forced him to miss eight of the first 24 games of the season, including the entire month of January.

The Universal City native broke out during his redshirt sophomore year and cemented himself among the best bench players in the Big 12, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. He averaged 11 points on 48% shooting from 3-point range in 24 games before a lower leg injury ended his season.

Love missed his freshman season rehabbing from an ACL injury, allowing him to redshirt and work back to full health for the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.3 points on 43.2% shooting from the floor in his first full season in the green and gold and appeared in 30 games — the most he played in a single season. However, two games before March Madness, Love suffered an eye injury that sidelined him for the Big 12 Tournament and limited him for the Big Dance.

The former Top 50 recruit and four-star prospect has one year of eligibility remaining.