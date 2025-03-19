Andrews, Walker leave their mark as backcourt staples in final year

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Reaching the program’s 21st consecutive tournament appearance, graduate guard Sarah Andrews and senior guard Jada Walker leaned on leadership and experience to put No. 4 Baylor women’s basketball in a position to succeed in March.

After falling to No. 1 seed USC in the Sweet 16 last year, the Bears fought their way back to the NCAA Tournament, finishing the season as Big 12 runners-up with a 27-7 record behind a veteran backcourt and dynamic play up front.

“With this group, we got some experienced players, we picked up Netty [Aaronette Vonleh], and I think we got a chance to make a lot of noise,” Andrews said. “We got a taste of the tournament last year, and I think we’re gonna go a little bit deeper than what we did last year.”

For the duo, the team’s success is the top priority. As the leaders of a prestigious program that has now made 21 straight tournament appearances and won three national championships, they have big shoes to fill.

“Most of all, I want to take this team as far as I can,” Andrews said. “I just want to be able to leave an impact with that leadership — [that] Baylor still has to be the Baylor that it was when I first came.”

With the last few games of their collegiate careers ahead, Andrews and Walker understand they need to take every play and game one step at a time. Their time at Baylor means more to them now than ever.

“For the seniors, this is our last go around, so really just giving it our all because these are our last regular season games,” Walker said. “This is the last time we’re going to see these teams at home, in our gym or at their gym, so really just taking it personal and being intentional about it.”

The guards’ focus on intentionality and detail has helped elevate their play and ability to lead their team in practice and the game.

“You can see [Andrews’s leadership] when we step on the court, when we’re in practice — whether she’s on as point guard, every rep, whether she’s a two,” junior guard Bella Fontleroy said. “Her voice and her leadership have a tremendous impact on us and our program.”

Baylor’s backcourt showcases one of the best passing duos in the country. Walker sits 23rd in the nation in assists per game (5.4), while Andrews added an average of 5.0 assists per game — ranking 37th among all Division I players. The two senior guards lead the 9th best passing offense in the country, as the Bears are dishing out 18.5 assists per game.

“If we’re in an action together, we know if I pop, she’s gonna roll, like we just know how to read each other really well,” Fontleroy said. “Sarah knows how to read us better than, I think, we even know what we’re gonna do.”

While Andrews has been a staple of the program — holding the all-time record for games played — Walker also made a name for herself wearing the green and gold. After transferring from Kentucky in 2023, she established herself as a pass-first guard who strengthened the Baylor backcourt.

Walker has started all 68 games she has played as a Bear, including four games with 10 or more assists and eight games with eight or more assists — all coming in her senior season.

Emotions may run high for the seniors as they play their final games in Waco, but their dedication and optimism for their team remain strong. Coming into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed, they still expect to be contenders for a national championship and try to win the program’s fourth.

“We don’t have another year left, so I think at the beginning, it’ll be bittersweet because I’m going to hate leaving, and this may be the last one in Foster,” Andrews said. “But I think when we have the confetti dropping down on our heads, then it’ll all come together.”

Andrews and Walker get one more ride at Foster Pavilion, hosting an NCAA Regional, beginning with the Bears’ Round of 64 matchup against No. 13 seed Grand Canyon at 2:30 p.m. Friday.