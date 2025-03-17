Lady, Baylor’s live bear mascot, passes away at 23

By Elliott Nace | Staff Writer

Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan, one of the university’s black bear mascots, passed away peacefully on March 11. According to an announcement from Baylor’s media and public relations, Lady was “surrounded by her loving and dedicated caregivers, staff and veterinary team.” She was 23 years old.

According to Jordy Dickey, director of Student Activities, Lady and her late sister Judge “Joy” Reynolds contributed to the atmosphere of Baylor campus life and the university’s mission. Dickey noted that the bears create academic opportunities for students.

“Through the Bear Habitat’s pillars of stewardship, education and conservation, students engage in hands-on leadership experiences, wildlife education and outreach initiatives that promote responsibility and environmental awareness,” she said.

Interim Director for Spirit and Traditions Roz Sabella said Lady impacted campus for over two decades, a feat marked in a special way by her “graduation” in 2023 and relocation to a retirement facility run by the Bear Habitat.

“Lady has been a presence on campus since 2002, when she joined her sister and the Baylor community as a cute little cub,” Sabella said. “She has been ‘our bear’ for a generation of Baylor students and families, and her fun and playful presence has punctuated their experience here in Waco.”

Sabella reflected on Lady’s personality, particularly her resilience and spry attitude following surgery.

“She has always been a spicy bear, with her tenacity, mischief and strong-willed nature,” Sabella said.

Dickey said Baylor’s decision to maintain the Bear Habitat allows the bears to give back to the campus community.

“As living symbols of Baylor’s spirit and tradition, the bears contribute to the health and life of the campus by providing students with opportunities for connection, learning and service,” Dickey said. “Additionally, they serve as a source of comfort and joy, offering students a unique space for reflection and stress relief.”

According to Sabella, Lady and her sister Joy marked the beginning of the university’s increased commitment to bear husbandry.

“The decision to care for them for their entire lives was new to Baylor and the success of that decision paved the way for us to bring on Indy and Belle,” Sabella said. “Their beautiful lives set the standard for our devotion to providing the gold standard of care for all our bears to come.”

Sabella said the university will continue to permanently honor Lady alongside the rest of the long line of live bear mascots.

“We are excited to honor Lady with a memorial at the Bear Habitat,” she said. “This peaceful and reflective space will celebrate the lives of Lady and Joy and how much they mean to the Baylor community.”