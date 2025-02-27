Put some respect on student media

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Photo Editor

Baylor prides itself on employing over 4,000 student-workers. This can be toward your tuition as federal work-study or just be a first job, even offering jobs in research that correlate with your major. The rules are strict with how many hours a student can work, which is 20 hours a week maximum. As someone who has had a campus job for the past five semesters, I can tell you I sometimes work 30-40 hours a week.

Now, all student jobs are important. I currently work four jobs, two of which are campus jobs, yet the other is a little bit more respected. But student media in particular is one of the most demanding yet unappreciated jobs on campus. Publications such as The Baylor Lariat and Roundup Yearbook are entirely student-run — with some oversight from supervisors — yet the respect and recognition for these student journalists often falls short. Despite working tirelessly to cover campus news, breaking stories and producing high-quality content, student journalists frequently receive criticism rather than appreciation.

With The Lariat recently transitioning to a weekly print schedule, the newsroom has repeatedly been reminded that “news never stops.” But when do we get a break? The long hours, intense deadlines and high expectations placed upon us deserve the same level of respect as other student workers.

I chose journalism as a major because I love writing about people who can’t tell their own stories — whether they own a business, started a nonprofit or serve on-campus organizations. I was ready for the media, in general, to not get the full respect of others as you need a backbone to survive in the world of a newspaper. What I wasn’t ready for was having mental health overlooked. If you don’t create a somewhat healthy environment in a newsroom for students who also have worries about homework, tests, paying their bills, etc., you’re turning them away from journalism as a whole.

A study by Sydney Ruth Mulvenon discusses the mental health and trauma that student journalists can endure and focuses on how they balance academics, employment, and the demands of campus media roles.

Mulvenon wrote, “Journalists can be harmed by the traumatic stories and need more in-depth training on trauma, understanding the victim, practicing self-care, covering trauma on a deadline, and recognizing symptoms of trauma in themselves before they enter the profession post-graduation.”

There is a need for trauma training, especially for student journalists who often cover difficult stories. It could be reporting on campus crises or sensitive issues, and we are expected to handle emotionally charged situations while maintaining professionalism. You may be thinking, “Hey, you knew the consequences of choosing this line of work,” but honestly there are tons of people out there who haven’t experienced something traumatizing upfront, which can be extremely distressing.

Many student journalists across the country feel like they deserve respect for the time they put into their work. It’s one thing to think a story sucks, but to disrespect the actual journalists is crazy work. Students can hide on apps like YikYak or post demeaning comments across social media about the journalist.

Next time you order a Roundup yearbook or pick up The Lariat to read about the Sing reviews, remember the students behind the work deserve just as much respect as you.