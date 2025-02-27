‘Like a regional’: Baseball readies for challenge at Globe Life Field

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Staring down two ranked teams and another power conference squad, Baylor baseball looks to turn some heads, bringing the Big 12’s best .342 batting average and 2.15 ERA into the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

After finishing an eight-game homestand with its best start since 2019, head coach Mitch Thompson and the Bears (7-1) will face No. 8 Oregon State, Ohio State and No. 25 Auburn.

“We don’t have anything to lose this weekend. We’re ready to go up and compete,” Thompson said. “I’m excited to watch the guys compete and keep ticking the talent level in our opponents up, and that’s how this has gone so far. We’ll be in conference [play] in two more weeks, so we’ll learn a lot this weekend.”

The green and gold are 4-23 against ranked opponents under Thompson through his first two seasons. With postseason expectations and a steady stream of veteran players in year three, Baylor’s hot start puts it in the same conversation as its quality opponents.

“We’ll get tested for sure,” Thompson said. “I kind of liken this thing to being like a prelim of a regional tournament. I mean, these are four really quality teams from four quality conferences. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

The eighth-ranked Beavers (5-2) and 25th-ranked Tigers (8-1) are off to quick starts, similar to the Bears, while the Buckeyes (1-5) have stumbled. Sophomore catcher JJ Kennett, a .375-hitting Dallas Baptist transfer who made the NCAA Tournament in 2024, echoed Thompson’s sentiment that Baylor’s opponents will raise the level of play.

“The way this tournament is set up is like a regional-type setup,” Kennett said. “Close games are going to happen back and forth. And you win or you learn. So, every time one of those things happens where you don’t come out on top, it’s a great learning lesson for us to build and then hopefully make the adjustment.”

The Bears will stick with the same starting rotation as the previous two weekend series, with left-handers Ethan Calder and Bryson Bales taking the mound on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Redshirt senior right-hander Cole Stasio will close the weekend on Sunday.

While the starting rotation has been lights out, the bullpen has also posted a 2.06 ERA in 35 innings of relief through eight games. The staff is averaging just over one strikeout per inning and holding opponents to a .198 batting average.

“We’re relying a lot on each other, kind of just to play well and take the pressure off of each and everyone else that’s out there,” senior right-hander Caleb Bunch said. “The motivation is really big. We’re going out and playing [against] some really good teams.”

Baylor opens the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series against No. 8 Oregon State at 7 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The games will be broadcast on FloCollege.

“It’s a dream come true getting to go to Globe Life (Field) with all the guys and live out that dream of playing in that park,” Kennett said. “[We want to] really show everybody what Baylor baseball is about this year, and show them how we’re coming.”