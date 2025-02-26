‘Joy, love and gratitude’: Kubacha, Yu bring excitement to women’s tennis

By Julia Konesky | Reporter

Baylor women’s tennis is off to a 9-1 start for the first time since the 2019-20 season and looks to keep rolling as Big 12 play begins, led by talented underclassmen.

Sophomore Zuzanna Kubacha and freshman Wenfei Yu bring an engaging attitude on and off the court, and head coach Joey Scrivano said the Bears remain focused on every point.

“A lot of times when you win a match, you get the four points [and in] the remaining matches, the players lose focus, they lose their intensity,” Scrivano said. “But this group is really good at just keeping their spirit over the scoreboard.”

Kubacha’s mindset has fueled the team’s success. She came to Baylor from Piechanin, Poland, where she represented her country at the Baku 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival. Kubacha was ranked as high as No. 132 in the International Tennis Federation junior rankings.

“I don’t think about being undefeated at all,” Kubacha said. “The only thing I’m thinking about during the matches is to do the right things — to play with joy, to be grateful for where I am, for the things that I have here and to play with an amazing team. That’s what I focus on; I don’t focus on the score.”

In her freshman season, she competed in the H-E-B Invitational and the Big 12 Fall Invitational, finishing with a 4-1 singles record in the fall. She has more than doubled her wins in the spring, remaining undefeated in singles at 10-0 and dropping only two doubles matches.

“We are being aggressive and supportive towards each other, and even when I’m playing singles, I’m always trying to be supportive toward my teammates,” Kubacha said. “[I try to] especially play with a lot of gratitude and with a lot of joy.

“Never forget [tennis] is always about joy, love and gratitude. I’m really trying to always remind my teammates about it because I think it’s the most important.”

Yu came to Baylor from Beijing, China, and found quick singles success before pairing with Kubacha in doubles. While they come from different parts of the world, their chemistry on the court has been seamless.

“Before I came to the university, I wasn’t playing doubles as much, so I’m not very experienced,” Yu said. “I just listen to what the coaches say and we just do it.”

Kubacha, Yu and the Bears will open Big 12 play against Cincinnati at noon Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.