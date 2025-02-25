Fabled creates ‘third place’ with Buzzed Bee event

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

“Contestant one, can you spell gluppity-glup?”

“Could you use that in a sentence?”

Fabled Bookshop and Cafe will host its fourth biannual “Buzzed Bee,” an adult spelling bee, on Feb. 28. This month’s theme is “Dr. Seuss,” featuring a playful list of “very silly and Seuss-y words,” according to Fabled’s communications manager Kai Jackson.

“It’s something we started in the fall of 2023 that was just a fun idea from our team,” Jackson said. “We debuted it and had wonderful attendance. We have been between 20 and 25 contestants every time and since that first time, we like to make a theme for each one.”

One contestant to watch is three-time reigning champion Ruston Thompson, a local Waco police officer. While the event remains lighthearted, Jackson said some attendees bring a competitive edge, especially those eager to dethrone Thompson.

Beyond the spelling showdown, events like the “Buzzed Bee” highlight its role as a “third place” in the community. Sociologist Ray Oldenburg coined the term in his book “The Great Good Place,” to describe spaces outside of home and work where people can gather, unwind and connect.

“When I want to relax, I like to go to a library,” Fabled customer Skyler Bradshaw said. “If I want to go out and interact with other people, I try to look within the community or see if my friends know anything.”

Oldenburg outlines eight characteristics of third places, including their role as neutral ground where people come and go freely and always feel welcome.

“I think these events are especially fun for people to engage with the community in a new way because it’s a very low-stakes night out,” Jackson said. “You’re able to have fun with strangers and with people you know. It’s just a fun way to take a place you already love and enjoy and find a group of people with mutual interests.”

According to the University of Chicago, third places help affirm personal identity while fostering empathy for others. However, as society increasingly prioritizes individualism and productivity, these communal spaces have become less common, contributing to a decline in community-centered mindsets.

“I think it’s really important because nowadays, we’re in a society that really focuses on the hustle mindset, and not a lot of people are going out and relaxing anymore,” Bradshaw said. “Having stores, areas or groups that consistently hold events for people to relax and have fun is really important.”

Bookstores and coffee shops often serve as third places, providing a refuge for connection and engagement.

“Our whole mission is to engage the community through the love of reading,” Jackson said. “Part of our mission statement is ‘we want to encourage literary linger,’ and through events like these, that is possible.”

For Jackson, “Buzzed Bee” and similar events offer something even deeper than friendly competition.

“Fabled has a great way of providing opportunities and space for people to linger, to fully immerse themselves in a moment, surrounded by something they love,” she said. “Not feeling pressure or worry, but just recognizing that ‘oh, this is a fun and safe space.’”

Although Fabled has yet to set a date for the next “Buzzed Bee” after the Dr. Seuss competition, Jackson said students and Waco residents can expect it to return in the fall.