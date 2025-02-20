Baylor, uphold your DEI practices

By Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

On Jan. 21, President Trump signed an executive order eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion practices from many sectors in America such as the federal government, private businesses and schools. This has impacted hiring policies, diversity initiatives and eliminated DEI practices that have been in place for years.

The executive order has pushed the narrative that merit-based systems should be prioritized instead of demographic characteristics. However, this doesn’t consider how DEI programs work to level the playing field by ensuring that people, regardless of their race, gender or sexual orientation, have the same opportunities.

DEI practices break down systematic hurdles and barriers that historically marginalized groups have faced. This creates a more equitable environment in many different institutions across America. However, these fundamental practices have recently been undermined and eliminated.

In the case of universities, this executive order significantly impacts many states, such as Texas, where public institutions have historically used DEI practices to propel ethnic studies courses and foster an inclusive environment for students and faculty from all backgrounds.

Gov. Greg Abbott already considered eliminating DEI practices in 2023 when he signed Senate Bill 17, which prohibited universities from engaging in DEI practices, threatening funding for Texas public institutions.

Because of this, the University of Texas at Austin fired 60 people who worked in DEI programs and closed some offices as well. UT Dallas fired 20 employees and closed the Office of Campus Resources and Support to comply with this law. The University of Houston has completely shut down its multicultural office and LGBTQ Resources Center.

Gov. Abbot threatened to fire the president of Texas A&M University, Mark Welsh III, after the university promoted a conference for Ph.D. students of Black, Latino and Native American heritage. This impacts the university’s academic research, campus climate, conversations in the classroom and various support systems. With the narrative of DEI being discriminatory trickling to the federal level, this issue is only getting worse.

Baylor University, as a private institution, has a unique and important role in the conversation of diversity, equity and inclusion in educational settings. We have the opportunity to be a leader and a trailblazer for DEI research and academia since our main source of funding doesn’t come from the government.

Baylor needs to be a campus that encourages open dialogue and a more diverse learning environment. Baylor has already done fantastic work in the case of DEI by having the multicultural affairs office, creating an ethnic studies minor and setting records on hiring the most diverse class of professors.

Baylor needs to continue to implement DEI strategies in its college acceptance and hiring process. By striving to not fall behind, Baylor University could be known for its commitment to inclusion and educating young people on diversity initiatives.