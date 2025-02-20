Baylor Softball walks off Nevada, splits day one at Mary Nutter Classic

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Taking in the California sunshine, Baylor softball split the first day of the Mary Nutter Classic, walking off Nevada 5-4 in eight innings before falling to No. 15 Nebraska 4-1 Thursday at the Field of Dreams Complex in Cathedral City, Calif.

The Bears (7-5) trailed for the first six innings against the Wolf Pack (9-3) after senior right-handed pitcher Dariana Orme allowed four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Baylor scored one run in the second and fourth innings, then another in the fifth thanks to a Shaylon Govan solo home run. The senior first baseman was the only player in the green and gold to pick up a multi-hit game in either contest, going 2-for-4 against Nevada.

Govan brought in the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, scoring junior center fielder Brooklyn Carter. After allowing the first four runs of the game, head coach Glenn Moore turned the ball over to right-handed pitcher Lexie Warncke (3-0). The freshman threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, allowing just one walk and striking out six to give the Bears a chance for a comeback.

In the bottom of the eighth, senior third baseman Shannon Vivoda and junior right fielder Jensen Vienne were each hit by pitches to load the bases with freshman infielder Faith Piper on third. With Carter at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Piper to swipe home and seal a 5-4 walk off win.

Finding just enough offense late against the Wolf Pack, the Bears’ early game hitting struggles reappeared against No. 15 Nebraska. Baylor only tallied two hits against the Cornhuskers (9-2), and their lone run came from an error and wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Govan and senior second baseman Presleigh Pilon were the only Bears to notch a hit in game two.

Senior left-handed pitcher Lillie Walker (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs — only two of which were earned — on six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Freshman right-handed pitcher Sadie Ross relieved Walker and fired 1 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and walks. Ross entered the game with a runner on first and one out in the sixth inning. She walked two batters and allowed an RBI single and sac fly before heading to the dugout.

The Bears will keep rolling in the Mary Nutter Classic at noon Friday against No. 22 Missouri at the Field of Dreams Complex in Cathedral City, Calif.