A personal ranking of the 5 best guitar solos

By Braden Murray | LTVN Sports Director

If readers of the Lariat opinion section have learned anything about me, it’s that I love two things.

Music and ranking things.

So I figured, why not combine my two loves to create my magnum opus. I present to you my five favorite guitar solos of all time (plus a few honorable mentions).

It’s important to note that this is not a list of the greatest guitar solos of all time. This list is purely dictated by my personal preference. In my reasoning behind the rankings, I will include a timestamp where the solo starts so you don’t have to listen to the entire song.

Honorable mention: “The End” by The Beatles

This is the only song from The Beatles that includes a solo from all four members of the band. Ringo Starr takes his only drum solo in The Beatles discography, while Paul, George and John (in that order) take turns playing the guitar solo. While not the last song released, it was the last song all four members recorded together, making this a perfect send-off for the greatest band of all time.

Here’s Paul McCartney playing the song for the SNL 50th Anniversary Special.

Honorable mention: “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

“The Chain” is best known for the bass solo played by John McVie at about the three-minute mark. But I’ve always loved Lindsey Buckingham’s soaring guitar solo that comes immediately after that.

Here’s a great video of “The Chain” being played in 1982, with Buckingham destroying the solo while probably very high on cocaine.

With that, we leave the world of honorable mentions and enter the top five.

#5: “Alive” by Pearl Jam

I have a special relationship with Pearl Jam; they’re the first “rock” band I started listening to in middle school. Shoutout to my buddies Xander and Pierce from the band Medalist, since their debut EP “Extended Play” comes out on Feb. 28. Shameless promo out of the way, Mike McCready is shredding here, making it one of the best solos of the grunge era.

#4: “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago

This song is a staple of marching band routines across the country due to the iconic horns section. I love this song for the wah-pedal-laced solo that Terry Kath plays at about the halfway point. That tone is just so beautiful.

Here’s Terry and the boys playing this one live in 1970.

#3: “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

I did theater in high school. During rehearsal one afternoon, the PA system started blaring Pink Floyd’s classic album “The Wall’ from beginning to end. I remember my friend Jack running across the stage to tell me “Gilmour’s about to play the higher part!” This solo is iconic and beautiful, what else is there to say?

In 2007, the band reunited to play at the Live 8 benefit concert, closing their set with “Comfortably Numb.” It would be the last time the classic lineup of Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason played together.

#2: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” with Prince, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Steve Winwood

I should clarify that I am specifically talking about Prince’s solo at the end. George Harrison (the best Beatle, by the way) was inducted as a solo artist into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Since Harrison had passed away two years prior, his Traveling Wilburys bandmates, Lynne and Petty, performed this classic Beatles tune as a tribute to him. While everyone here is great, Prince’s face-melting solo at the end absolutely steals the show. If you don’t believe me, just watch Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s son’s reaction.

To get the full experience you really have to watch the video.

#1: “Oh! Sweet Nuthin” by The Velvet Underground

One of my favorite moments in music is when Lou Reed sings, “Oh, let me hear you,” then immediately followed by the greatest two minutes of all time. Moe Tucker’s drumming beautifully compliments Doug Yule’s playing. Where some people have “Free Bird,” I have this song to play whenever I encounter an open expanse of road.

If I ever get pulled over for speeding, the officer will simply have to understand “Oh! Sweet Nuthin” was playing.