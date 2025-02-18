Etiquette has disappeared — let’s bring it back

By The Editorial Board

Remember when it used to be common to hold the door for someone, to use proper table manners or to just use etiquette in general?

According to an article done by Masters in Communications, many people correlate etiquette to an underlying set of rules or laws for various occasions, formal events or everyday life. This can include using the proper fork, knowing when to applaud or even as simple as how to shake hands (which is something taught even in the Hankamer School of Business).

Merriam-Webster defines etiquette as “the conduct or procedure required by good breeding or prescribed by authority to be observed in social or official life.”

Both definitions emphasize that etiquette is essential in any relationship and how it is a part of daily life. By being able to understand the proper etiquette conventions it can help people avoid embarrassing situations, build healthy relationships and will provide moral guidelines.

No one wants to walk into the room and immediately embarrass themselves because they were unaware of a common courtesy practice or lacking in basic communication skills. Having good communication skills is a key component to being successful in life, and using proper etiquette can play a big part in effective communication. Simple things like talking to a friend, interacting with a coworker, speaking during class, conducting job interviews or giving a presentation at work are just some of the many examples where knowing the proper etiquette can go a long way.

Would a person walk into a job interview and say “Sup”? Most people would answer no. Why? Because it is not an appropriate interaction to have with a potential employer and breaks traditional etiquette. If a person were to do this, that would be embarrassing on their part because it shows they lack basic communication skills.

Etiquette practices are also capable of changing over time and can vary from culture to culture, but at the root of all etiquette is knowing how to work with other people and having the ability to build relationships with others. There are many different techniques to ensure creating a healthy relationship with others.

One way is taking the time to listen to others. It is a simple, yet courteous act that can go a long way in making another individual feel valued. Learning how to listen well can improve both work and personal relationships. People feel much more valued and understood when they feel heard, no matter what the topic may be. Another helpful tip is to be conscious of the tone of voice one is using when talking to another. The tone can impact what one is trying to communicate, and if it does not match the context of the situation, it can do slow damage to a relationship.

Good manners and proper etiquette tie into the golden rule. This can mean being honest, trustworthy and having the ability to put other people before one’s self. It also can mean exhibiting courtesy and respect when working with others and demonstrating care and thought, which unfortunately is becoming more and more of a rarity in today’s society. There is no reasonable excuse for an individual to not stop, think and consider how their actions may affect those around them and how it may impact them. Stopping, thinking and considering the feelings of others can go a long way.

Too many people have fallen into the category of seeming disrespectful by their actions and communicating ineffectively.

Don’t be that person.