Has car culture taken its last lap?

By Brady Harris | Photographer

Car culture has always been a staple of American ideals and values. From movies and TV to books and magazines, media has always been infatuated with things that go fast. In the wake of World War II, the car industry experienced a massive boom. With the advent of the American highway system, suburbanization and an economic boom, owning cars became a norm in American culture. Automobiles symbolized the American Dream, status and wealth for all.

In the 1950s and ’60s, drive-in movies and hot rods became the center of American culture. Teenagers couldn’t wait to escape the school day and go to the drive-in with their friends or on a “cruise” down the street. Famous movies like “American Graffiti” and “Bullitt” depict life in this era and display American idealism occurring at the time. With this new infatuation with automobiles, cars moved from being a form of transportation to a symbol of American identity.

In today’s day and age, cars and car culture have reached a low point. With the recent push in electrification or low emissions, auto manufacturers have been forced to either cancel or change their once brand staples of muscle, power and speed to lifeless electric SUVs.

Chevrolet has canceled their iconic Camaro in favor of an electric SUV. Dodge, one of the original giants of the auto industry, has now canceled their large V8 motors for electric-only or hybrid cars. The rise of electric vehicles and — more recently — the push for self-driving tech has struck another blow to the roots of car culture.

People like myself who have a strong passion for cars and motors are often frowned upon for pushing back against electrification and emission restrictions in favor of old muscle cars and hot rods that were once a staple of American culture.

Car culture is vital to American culture. Whether that’s experiencing a “Cars and Coffee” event or just a general car show, the wealth of knowledge and culture that oozes out of these gatherings is incredible. I often find myself speaking with older men and women well past their early years, telling stories about cars they’ve owned for 40 or 50 years. They expressed extreme emotional value and attachment these automobiles hold for them. And in every one of these conversations I’ve had, I get the same statement each time, “You know, it’s nice to see someone in your generation appreciating cars.”

That never ceases to put a smile on my face because I can see how much it means to them to be able to share in their passion.

Car culture isn’t all about shiny looks and loud noises, though. Through my passion for learning and understanding mechanics, I can confidently say I’ve saved hundreds of dollars on essential maintenance.

Basic oil changes are effortless for someone with minimal knowledge of cars. Even small jobs such as changing your brakes are something anyone can do with even the most basic toolbox. Understanding how your car runs and operates is a vital tool that I believe most people should know to keep your vehicle in great shape.

Unfortunately, most people know very little about their cars. When they take them into repair shops or dealerships, they get convinced by mechanics to spend money on items they don’t even need. Taking care of your car with a few essential maintenance items can allow your vehicle to last an extremely long time, protecting your investment tenfold.

Despite technological developments, car culture remains significant. It is a link to the past, a tribute to man’s creativity and an avenue for self-expression. As a once capstone of American culture, car culture is more than just the machines. The passion this community shares collectively is fundamental to preserving its history and rich influence.