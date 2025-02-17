BUPD investigates 5 vehicle break-ins

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

Baylor University Police Department is investigating five vehicle break-ins that were reported on Monday, with four occurring on campus and one off campus, according to Assistant Police Chief Donald J. Rodham.

Three incidents were reported at the Dutton Avenue Parking Facility, while one occurred at the Ferrell Center parking lot. The off campus break-in was reported on Hopkins Street and falls under the jurisdiction of the Waco Police Department.

College Station senior Hannah Brick said her sister’s car window was punched in the Dutton Parking Garage, but nothing was stolen.

“That was the most peculiar part about it, that nothing was stolen or moved,” Brick said. “It’s a little concerning that someone is just punching cars out, but also weird that they aren’t stealing anything.”

Brick said she filed a police report with the Waco Police Department, but they said that nothing could be done due to the garage’s lack of security cameras.

However, BUPD has identified a vehicle of interest in the investigation’s early stages with the help of its extensive campus surveillance system. The department operates a “virtual fence” of more than 2,000 cameras across campus, aiding in security efforts, according to Rodham. Additionally, campus parking garages have LED lighting for visibility and camera clarity, with BUPD patrolling the sites 24/7.

Rodham said that these break-ins do not appear to be part of a larger trend, as they have not received any break-in reports over the past 60 days. However, they urge the campus community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling BUPD at 254-710-2222, dialing 911 or using the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app.

BUPD advises students, faculty and staff to take proactive actions when parking on or off campus by following the “HIDE! LOCK! TAKE!” protocol. In other words, the Baylor community should always keep valuable items out of sight or in the trunk, ensure their vehicle and residence is locked and never leave anything of value in the passenger compartment.