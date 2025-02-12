Aviation sciences professor deconstructs plane crash over the Potomac

By James Laird | Reporter

With the recent tragedies in air travel as well as major airliners consistently being in the news, aircraft safety has become a concern for many in our society. Russell “Rusty” Sloane, lecturer in Baylor’s aviation sciences department, analyzed some of these tragedies and went over some of the training and safety measures that are involved in aviation.

Sloane, who served in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard as an aviator for 22 years, has spent time flying the airspace where the American Airlines commercial flight was crashed into by a military Black Hawk helicopter.

“I flew that airspace pretty much every day, off and on for four years, so [I’m] really super familiar with that airspace,” Sloane said.

Sloane said his main duties were providing security for that airspace which includes knowing helicopter and jet routes. For Crestwood, Ky. freshman and aviation sciences major Elliott Crumbo, he warns against speculating too much into the events that occurred.

“My first thought is, of course how tragic an accident like this is, regardless of reasons. My next thought is about all the projections people are making and trying to guess the cause for this crash as this happens every time there is an aviation crash in the news,” Crumbo said. “But as one of my aviation professors, Tim Compton, says ‘Speculation means, I don’t know.’ It is extremely important to not project or make assumptions until the official conclusion is released from the NTSB.”

Sloane said that with an event like this, everyone wants to give their opinion on what happened and what went wrong but it is important to filter down the information and stick to what is really true.

“Everyone is coming out saying this airspace –– and the airspace is called Bravo airspace or B airspace –– is, ‘Oh, it’s so dangerous.’ I would say that it’s a little more contained,” Sloane said. “It’s a little more condensed than other airspace. But if you get familiar with it, it’s not dangerous.”

Sloane compared different airspaces to the kinds of roads we drive on and the different expectations we have for those roads. Sloane gave an example of having different expectations driving on I-35 and driving on a farm to market road adding that I-35 is probably not more dangerous, just busier.

“You know, since they’ve been keeping these stats, I believe the number is, like 80% of all accidents are human,” Sloane said.

Sloane described the two ways flights operate and how that changes their procedures while in the airspace. For commercial airliners, they operate under flight instrument rules which means “their primary reference during that phase of flight is going to be referenced by instruments.” Sloane said this does not necessarily mean they are flying in bad weather, but that their primary instruments for reference are inside the cockpit to navigate and see where they are, especially during landing.

Sloane said that the landing phase is typically the “most dangerous part of any flight,” and there is not much a commercial aircraft can do other than land which is their main priority at this point in their flight plan.

“When you’re taking off or landing in a plane –– a fixed line airplane –– you’re super limited in what you can do or not as far as your maneuverability,” he said. “You got your flaps down, you’re getting your landing checks. Now you’re doing all this stuff as you’re getting ready to land.”

Now, the army helicopter was most likely operating under a “visual flight plan,” according to Sloane. The pilots still consult the instruments in the aircraft but mainly use co-pilots and their visuals.

“The bottom line is, you’re flying visually, but that doesn’t mean you eliminate all those tools that you have at your disposal to keep you separate,” Sloane said.

Sloane said that from looking at the details of the crash, a few things stand out. Having flown these exact routes with his specialized unit in the Coast Guard called The Black Jacks, he feels that the army helicopter may have gotten slightly off course in an area they are not familiar with, putting them into the path of a collision.

“It appears they were in the middle of [The Potomac] in a profile that is not what we typically flew in that area,” Sloane said. “And also put on top of that, you might have had goggles that might be hurting you rather than helping you, just kind of see the tragedy kind of unfold.”

Adding to how the night vision goggles may have hurt the army pilots rather than help them, Sloan said that night vision goggles pick up extreme amounts of light, especially in urban areas causing their effectiveness to be hindered. Sloane also said that depth perception wearing the goggles sometimes gets tricky because of how they show your surroundings.

For Crumbo, he said aviation safety has been the most complex subject he has studied.

“There are more rules, regulations and guidelines in aviation than you can imagine, and they all work together to keep people in the air and on the ground safe. As a pilot, I feel like aviation safety is in a good place right now,” Crumbo said. “There will forever and always be parts of aviation that can be made safer, but flying metal pieces through the sky that weigh anywhere from one ton to 500 tons is inherently dangerous and must be taught well in order to be done safely. Safe flying is something every pilot trains for their entire career.”