Not everyone should be a leader, and that’s OK

By Hannah Webb | Copy Editor

In today’s world, there seems to be a pervasive narrative that leadership equates to success. Whether it’s in workplaces, organizations, communities or even social media, we’re constantly told that the ultimate goal is to rise up in the ranks, take charge of situations and simply lead. But here’s the reality — which any college admissions officer would likely oppose —not everyone needs to be a leader. This is perfectly fine. In fact, it’s crucial for a functioning society.

The pressure to take on leadership roles can be overwhelming, particularly in this age of toxic productivity culture. According to society, we need to constantly do more, be better and climb the ranks. We’ve been conditioned to believe that working yourself into the ground and pushing for titles and promotions is a sign of success. But leadership isn’t about hustle culture or chasing the next big thing; it requires a specific set of qualities that not everyone possesses or should feel pressured to develop. Leadership requires a unique set of skills, often involving immense responsibility and the ability to navigate complex decisions under pressure — qualities that some people simply aren’t wired for.

Moreover, society has a troubling tendency to equate leadership with success. Many people believe that if they just rise to the top, everything will fall into place. This is a misconception that sets unrealistic expectations for people. The reality is that leadership doesn’t guarantee success. The higher you climb in a leadership role, the heavier the burden becomes. Leaders are expected to take on not just the success of their team, but the blame for failures, too. When something goes wrong, it’s often the leader who takes the fall and not the entire group. This creates a toxic environment of fear, where failure becomes not just personal but organizational. The burden of failure is heavier on those at the top, and it can be exhausting.

We cannot overlook just how important the follower role is, too. We need followers and supporters just as much as we need leaders. Why is being a supporter seen as a negative when you cannot have a leader without them? So pick or choose: do you want a leader with the unwavering support of those who can execute ideas, contribute their expertise and provide stability for a team? Or do you want to trust an absolutist to make decisions on everyone’s behalf? The best leaders are often those who surround themselves with people who possess skills they don’t have.

Stop forcing yourself to be a leader if that’s not the path you see yourself in. If you are a leader, don’t diminish the excellence of your team. And if you are a college admissions officer, don’t reject someone just because they weren’t class president or football captain.