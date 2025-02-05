Baylor women’s basketball dominates Houston 92-47

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Baylor women’s basketball rattled off its third straight win Wednesday night, rolling past Houston 92-47 at the Fertitta Center. The Bears’ 45-point victory matches their largest margin of victory over a Big 12 opponent since Feb. 9, 2022.

Junior forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led the way for Baylor (19-5, 9-2), scoring 19 points and surpassing the 1,000-point mark in her career. Senior guards Yaya Felder (15 points) and Jada Walker (14 points) also finished in double figures, combining for 13 of the team’s 29 assists.

Although the Cougars never led, the Bears’ sloppy start allowed Houston to score six straight points off turnovers right out of the gate. Baylor surrendered 16 turnovers through the night, seven of which came in the first quarter, but as they settled in, the scoreboard shifted.

Felder recorded four assists in the second quarter and took over ball-handling duties while Walker rested on the bench. Jumpers from Littlepage-Buggs and graduate guard Aliyah Matharu extended their lead to double digits with 4:22 on the clock. Matharu finished with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

Graduate guard Sarah Andrews scored all nine of her points before halftime and finished with a game-high plus/minus of 39 in 27 minutes. Cougar graduate guard Eylia Love nailed a shot at the halftime buzzer, but after review, officials determined it was released too late, sending Baylor into the break with a 38-22 lead.

Starting strong off at halftime, junior forward Bella Fontleroy drew a charge and locked down Houston on defense. By the end of the third quarter, the Bears had increased the lead to 31 points, and the tired legs of a six-man rotation were wearing on the Cougars. Senior center Aaronette Vonleh scored 10 of her 12 points in the quarter as the team shot 63% from the field.

Houston was outscored 26-12 in the final quarter as Baylor head coach Nicki Collen trotted out the second unit after Littlepage-Buggs scored nine points on 4-of-4 shooting in the first four minutes. Matharu tossed in a layup with just under three minutes to play, which would be the final bucket of the contest, leading to a 92-47 win for the green and gold.

The Bears will return home to face BYU (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Foster Pavilion.