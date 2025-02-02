Dozens protest against immigration raids, deportation

By Emma Weidmann | Editor-in-Chief

On an unseasonably warm Sunday afternoon, dozens stood on the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive to protest against deportation and show support for migrants.

“Part of it is to show the undocumented community that they’re not alone,” said Faith W., a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation Waco chapter. “Part of it is to make a show that we are here. We’re not going anywhere. We will defend our immigrant communities and families.”

In a Central Texas city like Waco, immigration policies are likely to impact a large portion of the population, and fear surrounding the Trump administration’s actions is real. Though raids have been carried out by federal officials in San Antonio and Austin, as of now, Waco PD says that they have not been contacted by ICE.

That hasn’t stopped some members of the Waco community from making their stance on the issue known. Last Sunday, organizers had held a pro-immigrant protest at the same location. Faith said it was important to show up again in support of migrants and against mass deportations. Though she does not come from a family of immigrants, she said the issue is one she is passionate about.

“I’ve lived in Texas all my life; I’ve known and loved people who are undocumented, who are coming from mixed-status families,” Faith said. “So for me, I guess you could say it’s personal. This is my community.”

Choruses of cheers and honking vehicles joined the brassy trumpets of the Tejano music blaring from speakers — but on the opposite corner of the intersection, Trump flags waved and red hats made a small crowd of the president’s supporters stand out in the midday sun.

Waco local Nancy Goebel was there to celebrate “being an American in America,” she said. She wore a visor signed by former congressman Matt Gaetz at the Donald Trump rally held at the Waco Regional Airport in 2023.

Goebel said she doesn’t support those who cross the border without documentation and would have liked to see more people show up to oppose the protest. The comparison of the crowd sizes made her “the most embarrassed American patriot,” she said.

“We had seven, eight people that came out to celebrate our country, and across the street are people using somebody else’s flag, not ours, and I think that’s arrogant of them, and I don’t like it,” Goebel said.

On the other side of the intersection stood Elizabeth Torres and Angie Gomez, who traveled from Gatesville — 45 minutes away from Waco — to attend. After driving past the first protest last Sunday, Gomez said they researched online and scoured social media for a chance to show up in support of the cause.

For Torres, coming to the protest was a way to show her appreciation for her family.

“My family did it all for me, so now it’s my time to do it for them,” Torres said.

According to the Center for Migration Studies, the undocumented population in the U.S. hit an all-time high in 2023 at 11.7 million people. And in Waco, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that almost 10% of residents were born outside the country, though citizenship status isn’t included in that statistic.

On his second day in office, President Trump authorized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border patrol agents to raid schools, churches and hospitals, a move that broke from guidance going back more than a decade that advised against carrying out raids in these places.

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens — including murderers and rapists — who have illegally come into our country,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest.”

CNN reports that in two days, more than 2,000 arrests were made in immigration sweeps.

Gomez, the child of an immigrant, called the sweeps “heartbreaking.”

“We help y’all out, we provide for y’all, we’re there for y’all when y’all need us,” Gomez said. “But what are y’all doing for us right now? You’re trying to send us away.”