What to Do in Waco: Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

From musicals to the Lunar New Year, there’s a lot going on in Waco this week. Navigate these many happenings with some choice suggestions listed below — some tried n’ true and some new.

Grease | Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Performing Arts Community Center, 924 Austin Ave | $22-$45 | If you’re hopelessly devoted to classic musicals, you might want to Thunder Road-race down to the PACC on Friday night for this reinterpretation of “Grease.” Watch as this Austin Avenue space is transformed into the iconic Rydell High, with all its rebellious teen characters in tow. Tickets can be purchased here.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 1 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Lunar New Year Celebration | Feb. 1 | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Cha Community, 1001 Franklin Ave | This Saturday, Cha Community will launch their Lunar New Year menu which will include new soups, dishes and milk teas. They’ll also be doing a red envelope giveaway. But hurry — these will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis!

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Feb. 1 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Sunset Yoga | Feb. 6 | 5-6 p.m. | Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd | What’s more majestic than hitting a Trikonasana as the lovely colors of the setting sun backlight your stretch? I can’t think of much. If you’re in need of a good sweat, this sunset session is calling your name — whether you’re an experienced yogi or a noob. This class is free and open to the public.

Community Movie Night | Feb. 6 | 6-9 p.m. | Performing Arts Community Center, 924 Austin Ave | Here’s a childhood classic we all know and love: “A Bug’s Life.” Screened for free with popcorn provided, this film is sure to supply you with a healthy dose of nostalgia. Make a beeline for the PACC on Thursday night as local bug lovers come together to watch this 1998 animated hit.