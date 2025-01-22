Baylor School of Music auditions are underway

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

Baylor School of Music is in the midst of its audition process for freshmen coming to Baylor next school year, as well as graduate students who would like to pursue a master’s degree.

Each audition is for different kinds of instruments, in addition to voice auditions, to make for five total audition dates that span from Jan. 17 to Feb. 22.

For freshmen, these auditions could allow them to be accepted into the Baylor School of Music. This would then grant them the ability to pursue a music major, which, according to admissions and recruiting coordinator Callan Chappell, isn’t necessarily a requirement for musicians to pursue their passion at Baylor.

“There are auditions for ensembles which are open to anyone at Baylor, regardless of their major,” Chappell said. “A non-music major can still audition for our ensembles.”

However, the current and ongoing auditions are for consideration to be a music major for future Bears, Chappell said.

For students who want to pursue a major or secondary major, there is an additional application they need to complete. Through this application, they can note whether they would like to give a live, in-person audition or one over Zoom, Chappell said.

Auditions were something that Plano junior Kayla Schlotman, a bassoonist and School of Music student ambassador, was nervous about due to the dependence on receiving scholarship money based on the quality of her performance.

“Anyone who is looking at pursuing a major in music and auditions can be considered for a School of Music scholarship,” Chappell said.

Nonetheless, Schlotman is now a student at Baylor and uses her experience to offer advice for students who have their own auditions coming up.

Schlotman said that auditioners should take it slow at the beginning and get a deeper understanding of the piece they’re playing to really convey its narrative. She emphasized how important it is to practice until it is second nature, which should ease any nerves and instill confidence.

One aspect Schlotman harped on was simply taking care of oneself, both physically and mentally.

“As a college musician, you play a lot more than you ever did in high school,” she said. “There are some days where I’m playing six hours and it’s not even my primary major. So it’s important to stop, take a break and walk around.”

Once students are part of the Baylor School of Music, they’ll have a very welcoming and supporting group surrounding them that will be helpful in taking on the challenges that come with it, according to Schlotman.

“Our professors are so good at pushing you to be something you never even thought you could be,” said Schlotman. “I thought that after college, I’d be done. But now it’s at the point where I want to keep playing; I want to keep performing.”

Schlotman said her fellow student musicians create a positive environment that she loves being a part of.

“Be excited for the encouragement you’ll receive,” she said. “Everyone’s rooting for you even before you get here. Everyone will know your story and help you become a better player.”