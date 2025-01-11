Caution advised for Panhellenic recruitment travel due to winter weather conditions

By Rory Dulock | News Editor

With Central Texas being under a winter weather advisory, Baylor’s Emergency Management team has been working with the National Weather Service and local officials to ensure everyone’s safety when traveling back to Waco.

The winter storm prompted Baylor to transition to remote operations on Thursday and Friday for the safety of faculty and staff. With the Panhellenic recruitment process starting on Monday, the winter advisory also poses travel complications to participating students, according to a Presidential Perspective written by Baylor President Linda Livingstone.

“If you are planning to return to Central Texas in the next few days, please check your local weather forecast before leaving, and take every precaution to avoid icy conditions if you decide to drive,” Livingstone said. “The wintry weather is affecting a large part of the country and travel will be disrupted in many areas. Also, be sure to monitor your Baylor email and the University’s official social media accounts closely for weather-related updates.”

Erin Ellis, associate director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said in a statement via email that the university’s Student Life team has been “actively monitoring various weather conditions” that could complicate students’ travel back to campus.

“The safety and well-being of our students have always been and will continue to be our priority,” Ellis said. “With this in mind, we know that some of you who plan to participate in recruitment may be concerned, given your travel situation, about how to return safely to campus and still participate in recruitment events. Please know that students who anticipate travel disruptions or delays will still be able to participate in recruitment fully and without any penalty.“

According to the statement, Student Life will accommodate students based on their return and adjust their schedule or communicate to chapters on a students’ behalf about their travel circumstances. If a student does anticipate their arrival to be after 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, they should email Erin Ellis at E_Ellis@baylor.edu.

“We understand the importance of this week for your Baylor experience and will do everything we can to honor your safe return and help you navigate any necessary accommodations that may occur during recruitment week,” Ellis said.

George Nunez, director of Emergency Management, said while the recent winter storm is moving out of Texas, that does not mean that Central Texas is in the clear. His office wants to stress to people who may be coming back this weekend to exercise caution before they get onto the road and to plan ahead.

Nunez said safe winter driving practices that are encouraged by transportation, law enforcement and emergency management agencies include preparing, checking weather and road conditions, planning ahead, slow down driving and packing an emergency kit.

Baylor is expected to resume normal operations as of Jan. 11. Nunez said decisions are based on the information they have from the National Weather Service along with their local and state partners and that the university takes all those factors into consideration.

“While the storm may be leaving in the the region … there is still the chance of refreeze and black ice on the interstates and untreated roadways, bridges, overpasses, especially as temperatures drop overnight,” Nunez said. “As we enter in the state’s colder months, January and February, people should always exercise caution when driving at night, especially if there’s been any precipitation that occurs during the day and if temperatures drop below freezing.”