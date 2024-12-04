Sports Take: Baylor football bowl game predictions

By the Baylor Lariat Sports Desk

December is here, which means one big thing for college football: Bowl season is near.

Going 8-4, Baylor football is bowl-bound after missing out on the fun in 2023. The destinations and opponent are still up in the air, but they will be announced on Sunday, Selection Day, on ESPN.

Before it’s set in stone, the Baylor Lariat Sports Desk predicts which bowl the Bears will play in and who will stand on the opposing sideline.

Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Projection: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

No matter who Baylor plays, a bowl game in Texas would be a massive win for the program. The team is already anticipating staying in state, and the chance to challenge an SEC team in Houston would be a win on the recruiting trail and earn major buzz for the program when the transfer portal window opens on Dec. 9.

Historically, the Baylor fanbase hasn’t traveled well for out-of-state bowl games, which could be a factor in securing a bid for the Texas Bowl. And the draw of a Baylor versus Texas A&M clash would be a bowl game sure to secure a sellout. The storylines and marketing surrounding a matchup against Texas A&M or LSU would be win-wins for Baylor and a nod toward the growth the Bears showed.

No matter the opponent, head coach Dave Aranda seems like the right guy to squash the nonsense national “the Big 12 is worse than the SEC” narrative. This could be why the green and gold are in for a less powerful opponent like Arkansas. But in the end, give the people what they want: Baylor against Texas A&M.

Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

Projection: Texas Bowl vs. LSU

Let’s mix it up a bit. The Big 12 looks set to be a one-bid league for the College Football Playoff, leaving three bowl-eligible teams ahead of Baylor in the conference standings: BYU, Colorado and the loser of Arizona State-Iowa State. The former Pac-12 schools, meanwhile, are still tied to their previous bowl contracts.

If Arizona State wins the conference and earns the CFP auto-bid, only three former Pac-12 schools would be bowl-eligible: Colorado (9-3), USC (6-6) and Washington (6-6). That makes the Alamo Bowl, which traditionally showcases the best non-New Year’s Six Big 12 vs. Pac-12 matchup, a potential landing spot for two current Big 12 teams.

Colorado seems like a lock. Baylor could be next for the Texas tie-in, but let’s assume the selection committee goes chalk with either BYU or Iowa State (neither of which would be a rematch). The other would get the nod for the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, shipping the Bears up to Houston for the Texas Bowl against a team of the SEC’s choosing.

After last year’s bowl loss to Oklahoma State at NRG Stadium, Texas A&M will likely lobby for an out-of-state bowl game that wouldn’t pit them against another former rival. Ole Miss certainly doesn’t want more of Dave Aranda’s smoke, either. And that leaves a half-dozen other contenders for this spot, the most likely of which being LSU, which heavily recruits in the Houston area and is unlikely to return to the Las Vegas Bowl after an opening-week loss to USC at Allegiant Stadium.

Grant Morrison | Sports Writer

Projection: Texas Bowl vs Texas A&M

Baylor’s fate in the bowl game selection rankings is still in the air, with the Big 12 championship to be determined next weekend in Arlington. The winner between No. 12 Arizona State and No. 16 Iowa State will advance to the College Football Playoff, sending the loser to the highest available bowl for their conference. If the Cyclones can defeat the red-hot Sun Devils, that could send BYU to the Alamo Bowl and Baylor to the conference’s next most prestigious bowl, the fan-favorite Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando against a high-ranked ACC team like Miami or Syracuse.

However, if Arizona State punches its ticket to the playoff with a Big 12 title win, Iowa State and BYU would both be above Baylor in the pecking order. Such a lineup would likely put the Bears in the Texas Bowl against an SEC contender. While I could see the green and gold being paired against Arkansas or LSU, my hope is for a throwback rematch of the Battle of the Brazos against Texas A&M.

The last game between the teams was in 2011 when Robert Griffin III and Ryan Tannehill combined for 845 yards and nine touchdowns at Kyle Field. In a storied series with 108 matchups since 1899, it would be sweet to see a Baylor team as talented as this one get a chance against an old-school rival.

Aidan Pham | Sports Reporter

Projection: Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

After starting the season 2-4, the Bears were able to right the ship and win 6-straight, capping off an 8-4 year. It’s bowl season, something not many were thinking back in September.

Nine Big 12 teams are bowl-eligible, with Arizona State and Iowa State battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff in Arlington on Saturday. With the former Pac-12 teams still contracted into their respective conference bowls, ahead of Baylor right now is BYU and the loser of the Big 12 championship game. BYU looks like a good bet for the Alamo Bowl, which would set up Baylor to face an SEC team in the Texas Bowl.

Playing in-state would be great for the program and its fanbase, who won’t have to travel far. Also, an in-state bowl game would be a good opportunity for Baylor on the recruiting side. Baylor against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, just a few hours away from Waco, would be a great matchup and one a passionate fanbase will look forward to.