Stop buying from TikTok Shop

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

Fast fashion is seen everywhere, offering cheap and trendy clothes. Trends are ever-changing, but with fast fashion, it’s easy to shop without breaking the bank. But behind the appeal of constant newness and low prices lies a hidden cost that our planet is paying in waste, pollution and environmental damage. For those of us who care about sustainability, it’s time to rethink our shopping habits and consider the true impact of fast fashion on our world.

The fast fashion industry is built on a cycle of overproduction and overconsumption. Brands are producing millions of items each season to meet our demand for the latest trends. But, this rapid pace comes at a huge environmental cost. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for around 10% of global carbon emissions. This is more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Much of this impact comes from artificial fibers like polyester, which are made from fossil fuels and release greenhouse gases during production. Even after production, these materials shed microplastics each time we wash them, eventually polluting our oceans and harming marine life.

Waste is another big issue. Fast fashion promotes a “wear it once” culture, where clothes are often discarded after only a few uses. In fact, a study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation found that every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck full of textiles is either burned or sent to a landfill somewhere in the world. This contributes to landfills, but also releases toxins as these materials break down, which can pollute the soil and water in surrounding areas.

Aside from environmental impacts, fast fashion has many other harmful effects, too. To keep prices low, many brands rely on labor in developing countries — often under poor working conditions and minimal pay.

So, what can we do? Finding sustainable fashion doesn’t have to be difficult. Goodwill, Plato’s Closet and other thrift stores are great places to start. By buying pre-owned items, we’re giving clothes a second life and reducing the demand for new production. Many thrift stores sell items that are barely worn and would be worth wearing multiple times. Just because it’s not “trending” does not mean you can’t wear a piece of clothing.

Some other options include supporting brands that prioritize ethical and sustainable practices like choosing natural fibers and mending or upcycling old clothes to extend their lifespan. These small choices may seem minor, but collectively, they make a big difference.

The toll on the environment of fast fashion is evident, and it’s clear that we need to rethink how and where we shop. By making conscious choices, we can help reduce the impact of our wardrobe on the planet and take a stand for a more sustainable future.