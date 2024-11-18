Robbins College leads inaugural prayer, worship night for Baylor community

By Eden Morris I Reporter

The Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences held its inaugural prayer and worship night at the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center on Monday night.

The event was open for all Baylor students to pray and spur each other on in their faith before they disperse for Thanksgiving break. Robbins College Dean Jason Carter led the event.

Shreveport, La., junior Graham Trawick is on the pre-physical therapy track and said he one day hopes to fuse his career with his faith. Trawick helped promote the worship night, saying Robbins College means a lot to him.

“Dean Carter originally had the idea,” Trawick said. “He is an active member of Harris Creek and the Dean of the Robbins College. He wanted to mimic something a little bit like the National Collegiate Day of Prayer last year by gathering students — not just Robbins College, but also as many Baylor students as that would like to come and be in some prayer huddles.”

Trawick said this night will be the first of many to come.

“It is all for the kingdom of heaven,” he said. “We’re hoping that people can come this afternoon and maybe hear about the gospel for the first time ever.”

Harris Creek worship leader Freddie Kearney led the students and faculty in a couple songs of worship. Robbins College students Trawick and spring senior Christina Hartman led prayer times where students and faculty prayed for each other in prayer huddles.

Dean Carter gave a message with interactive illustrations. He shared his personal testimony from being a cultural Christian to becoming a serious Christ follower. Carter also connected his current nervous system research to having childlike faith.

“The fact of the matter is God intended us to walk with him our entire lives — not just at the beginning [and] not just at the end of life,” Carter said.

The dean shared his story about coming to Baylor University.

“I came down here and I fell in love with the mission,” Carter said. “I fell in love with the fact that this is a truly authentically Christian university that cares and loves for its students and its faculty and staff in a very, very different way. And that’s what brought me here to Baylor. I’m so grateful to be here and get a chance to profess my faith in Jesus Christ to all of you.”