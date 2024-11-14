‘Always part of a team’: Baylor honors veterans with week of events

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

Each year, Baylor commemorates Veterans Day with a series of events that not only honor those who have served in the military, but also foster a sense of community between veterans and students.

This year, the Veterans of Baylor, in collaboration with ROTC groups and other campus organizations, hosted a variety of activities that celebrate the service and sacrifice of military veterans. These events highlighted that Veterans Day is not just about a single day of recognition, but a commitment to supporting the military community year-round.

One of the most anticipated events of Baylor’s Veterans Day celebrations is the Battle of the Branches Flag Football Tournament. This event, which has grown in the past four years, serves as a reminder of the military camaraderie and friendly competition that many veterans miss from their service days.

The tournament, held on Sunday, featured teams from Baylor’s student veterans and the Air Force and Army ROTC detachments. They competed for the Jack Lummus Trophy and the ROTC John Kane Cup. What began as a Thanksgiving turkey trot has since evolved into a highly-anticipated flag football showdown, reflecting a desire to reignite the branch rivalry that is a familiar and cherished part of military life.

Eden Milian, vice president of the Veterans of Baylor, said the tournament is more than just a competitive event. It’s about creating a space for veterans, whether they are students at Baylor, locals from the community or affiliated with other organizations, to come together and connect.

“For many veterans, Veterans Day is a reminder that they are not alone,” Milian said. “Life can be isolating, and it’s important to remember that we are surrounded by others who share similar experiences.”

The tournament shares this mission of fostering community and support. While the games are exciting, they serve a deeper purpose: helping veterans feel connected and appreciated.

“It’s a reminder that we are not forgotten. It’s about showing up for each other and creating a space where veterans know they are supported,” Milian said.

Caroline Burten, president of the Veterans of Baylor, said showing up to events like this helps veterans know they are not isolated in their struggles.

“It helps on a deeper level with a lot of veterans’ mental health where they know that they’re not alone,” Burten said. “When we show up to these events, we’re not just showing our pride in our branches, we’re also showing that we are here for each other.”

While the tournament is a central event, it is part of a broader effort at Baylor to recognize and honor the military community throughout the year.

Christina Varner, a student in Baylor’s Museum Studies program, hosted an exhibit titled “147 Defenders” on Monday at Moody Memorial Library. This student-created exhibit tells the stories of Baylor’s 147 alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their life in military service. These individuals are also memorialized across campus with small plaques on light posts, ensuring their legacies are a permanent part of Baylor’s landscape.

Beyond these special projects, members of the Veterans of Baylor work throughout the year to build connections between student veterans and the broader campus community. They regularly engage with ROTC groups and veteran communities outside of Baylor, aiming to bridge the gap between different generations of veterans and foster a sense of solidarity among all.

“We want to make sure that people know we’re still part of a team, even after we’ve served. Our mission is to serve, even after serving,” Burten said.

The Veterans of Baylor is also committed to providing support for veterans’ mental health and well-being.

“Veteran suicide is a significant issue, and we want to make sure that no veteran feels alone,” Milian said. “When we show up to these events, it’s a way to remind our peers that we’re there for them, that they matter and that their service and sacrifices are valued.”

For many student veterans at Baylor, participating in the Battle of the Branches and other events is a way to embody the values of service and leadership that Veterans Day honors.

“Participating in this tournament is not just about competing. It’s about showing that you’re part of something bigger than yourself,” Burten said. “It’s about supporting your brothers and sisters in arms, but also showing your peers at Baylor that veterans are here, and that we’re all in this together.”

These events serve as an opportunity to not only celebrate their military service, but to ensure that other veterans feel a sense of belonging and community, especially with mental health challenges often creating feelings of isolation.

Veterans Day at Baylor is more than just a series of events. It is a year-round commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. It is also a time to reflect on the path that others have paved for them.

“I’m thankful for the women who opened the doors for me to serve,” Milian said. “Without their sacrifices, I wouldn’t be here today.”

From the Battle of the Branches tournament to exhibits that tell the stories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, Baylor works to ensure that its military-connected students, alumni and faculty feel seen. It is a message of connection, solidarity and service— values that transcend any one day and continue to define Baylor’s military community every day of the year.

“We are here, and we are always part of a team,” Milian said.