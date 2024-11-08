Don’t Feed the Bears: Baylor football’s second bye week

It’s season 4, episode 9 of the Baylor Lariat’s football podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey are back to break down Baylor’s first win against TCU since 2019 and what it means to the program. In this week’s edition of “Hot Shots and Hot Takes,” the crew must answer one burning question: Who should be the president? All that and more on this week’s episode of Don’t Feed the Bears!
Braden Murray
Braden Murray is a junior from Cypress, with a major in History and a minor in news-editorial. This is his third year on the LTVN staff, and his first as Sports Director. He is excited to take on this new role and all the responsibilities that come with it. In his free-time he likes to read and go on hikes in Cameron Park.
