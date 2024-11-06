Donis “D.L.” Wilson wins McLennan County Commissioner Precinct 2

Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Tuesday night, Republican Donis “D.L.” Wilson won the position of McLennan County Commissioner in a head-to-head race against Democrat Jeremy Davis.

After the passing of Patricia Miller, the McLennan County Commissioner position opened this January.

Wilson was participating in his second race for county commissioner when he lost in the 2022 election.

“In 2022, I went to bed. I was ahead by 351 votes. And when I woke up, I lost by 231,” Wilson said.

But the script was flipped two years later.

Wilson explained that his first acts as county commissioner will be to improve the roads and bridges of McLennan County and tackle the economy.

“[I’m] fixing these roads and bridges. I’ve got a county judge that said he’s going to give Precinct 2 more money to try to catch up. We’re the poorest district in the precinct in the county,” Wilson said.

Wilson is passionate about ensuring everyone receives exactly what they earned. He seeks to allocate money for county employees and state employees.

The only downside to Wilson’s success is that now that he has won the county commissioner position, he will have to give up his role as Police Chief at Leesville High School.

“I’ve kind of been snooping around, trying to find somebody to take my spot in there. It’s such a good spot and the kids are so special. But I’m not going to. Hopefully, the superintendent and school board will all work together and get somebody in there,” Wilson said.

Davis, on the other hand, said that even though he lost the election, he is still going to continue his life as it is now and work to make an impact in his current position.

“I’ll continue being the District 1 representative on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees. I’ll continue being the board secretary. I’ll continue being the Central Region vice president to the Texas Caucus of Black School Boards, serving with various nonprofits that I do now,” Davis said.

Davis shared plans to run again in the 2026 midterm elections with the same positions that he held during this election.

“I think you need knowledge of how to allocate funds throughout the budget, not just roads and bridges. I think we have concerns with economic development,” Davis said.