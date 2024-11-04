Students pray over Election Day in campus-wide prayer time

By Eden Morris | Reporter

Students led a campus wide prayer night in the Old Main Quad interceding for Election Day as students prepare to vote and become a part of America’s history on Nov. 5.

Students were seen praying in circles over the election focusing on four virtues: surrender, unity, peace and truth. Both presidential and vice presidential candidates were prayed over.

Passages like 2 Chronicles 7:14, 1 Timothy 2 and Revelation 21 were read aloud, reminding students that the Lord is in control of the nation, every Christian is called to pray over the leaders that govern it and a Christians’ ultimate citizenship is from heaven. Orchard Park, N.Y., senior Matthew Baksa was in attendance.

“We don’t need to worry about what’s going to happen to our democracy, because the end of all things is the reign of God over all people and over this land,” Baksa said. “That’s what we have to look forward to — not the victory of one candidate or another.”

Gig Harbor, Wash., junior Landon Pate felt very encouraged by the prayer time.

“The big takeaway that I have from tonight is that a whole lot of different people can gather in one place with different opinions and still have similar hearts,” Pate said. “That unity and that want for peace and love across the aisle is something that gives me hope for America on a broader scale. I think when we watch the news or when we talk to people on the street, usually all we see is the division, and I think this is an example of unity in a sense.”

Pittsburgh, Penn., senior Luke D’Ambrosio said that he believes prayer is powerful during big moments in history like the one we are currently living in.

“It’s a historical moment that’s happening tomorrow, and we get to be a small part of history in the making, and that’s significant,” D’Ambrosio said. “The Lord knows that we care about it. If we can come together and just give that big deal back unto him, then he’ll have his way with the nation.”

Voting will be held at the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.