No. 10 Baylor soccer drops Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals against No. Texas Tech, 2-1

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

When junior forward Tyler Isgrig gave No. 10 Baylor soccer a lead in the 5th minute against No. 2 Texas Tech, the Bears were firing on all cylinders. It was the quickest goal of the season for the green and gold, but the hot start ended in frustration as the Red Raiders scored two goals in the first half and knocked off Baylor, 2-1, in the Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bears’ (8-8-5) hot start was a team effort, as the green and gold pressured Texas Tech (14-3-2) on all sides of the field. Sophomore midfielder Theresa McCullough and junior defender Hannah Augustyn moved the ball into the attacking third before finding Isgrig. Set up just outside the box, Isgrig propelled a hot shot past a diving goalkeeper.

Just five minutes later, Texas Tech responded with a goal of their own. Junior goalkeeper Azul Alvarez was tested nine times by the Red Raiders and came away with seven saves.

Texas Tech took the lead in the 45th minute after a corner kick service and a shot that was deflected barely rolled inside the goal line before being booted away by graduate midfielder Kai Hayes.

In a defensive-focused second half, the Bears’ first shot on goal came in the 81st minute. Isgrig found another opportunity in the 83th minute, which led to a corner kick. However, Augustyn’s header cleared the crossbar and No. 10 seed Baylor ran out of time. With the win, the Red Raiders advanced to the Semifinals on Wednesday.

The green and gold now wait in limbo to see if they will hear their name called and selected for the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show will take place on Monday, Nov. 11.