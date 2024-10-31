Waco Day of the Dead ofrenda celebrates lives of ancestors

By Katherine Hatcher | Staff Writer

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 every year. People celebrate this holiday by building a traditional Mexican altar or offering, an ofrenda, to honor deceased loved ones. This is done during the annual traveling ofrenda celebration at 418 Elm Ave, on the corner of Dallas and Tyler Streets in historic downtown east Waco.

Event concept artist, Rocio Ramirez Landoll who partnered with Cultural Arts of Waco, wanted to take the tradition to different neighborhoods. Landoll said that people call and ask to bring food and supplies for the ofrenda, so she doesn’t have to ask much for support.

“I like that the people feel free to participate in the ofrenda and feel it’s their own,” Landoll said.

Although the holiday is normally celebrated for two days, Landoll said that she wanted to create a grand ofrenda and celebration that lasts an extra few days to give the community more opportunities to come see it.

The celebration includes an art exhibition titled “Memories,” a candle lighting every night at 6:30 p.m., the ofrenda and other Day of the Dead decorations.

In the past, Landoll said Cultural Arts of Waco celebrated the holiday by putting ofrendas in galleries or offices, however things changed during Covid. Taking the celebration outside allowed people to reach it more easily.

“We need … a very big ofrenda because the people need to see the ofrenda through the car,” Landoll said.

Landoll spoke about the beauty of the outside venu, especially at night with all of the candles lit up.

Cultural Arts of Waco Director Doreen Ravenscroft said that the outside space creates a more quiet atmosphere for the celebration.

“It’s a lot more personal,” Ravenscroft said. “We have people who come who’ve just lost someone, and they want to talk about it.”

Landoll said that the celebration gets bigger every year, including this year with the new art exhibit, “Memories.” Ravenscroft said that Cultural Arts of Waco has eight artists who had a unique process of creating the exhibit’s art by reminiscing on their loved ones.

“We have eight pieces, part of a “Memories” exhibit, and we gave them the canvas, and then it was up to them to do the interpretation of memories,” Ravenscroft said.

To Landoll, the celebration is an important chance to say thank you to one’s ancestors. Without them, she said, no one would be here today. She also shared an invitation to put pictures, bring food or come see the ofrenda.

“We have a lot of pictures, and with different cultures too,” Landoll said.

Although traditionally popularized in Mexico, Landoll said that Dia de los Muertos ofrendas are actually becoming quite popular.

“Office, museums, galleries, street parks, public parks and everywhere include [ofrendas] in the house,” Landoll said.

Even though grand ofrendas are common, Landoll said that size is not what makes the ofrenda special.

“The most important noise … is the intention to give to privilege to the memory about your love,” Landoll said.

The celebration will continue through Sunday. On Saturday, there will be a performance of Aztec dancing by the Ballet Folkórico Quetzal at 4 p.m. and a 6 p.m. showing of the Disney film, “Coco.”

Ravenscroft agreed, saying she wants everyone to come and see the ofrenda for themselves. She wants people to leave the event celebrating life and telling special stories about their ancestors.

“It keeps the traditions and the roots alive,” Ravenscroft said.