Look out for these trending costumes, characters this Halloweekend

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Halloween is just around the corner, and so are plenty of iconic costumes. This year has no shortage of iconic pop culture references and celebrities which will likely inspire some quirky, recognizable looks likely to be seen at parties, clubs or wherever you celebrate Halloweekend. Can you spot them all?

Chappell Roan

You know the lyrics: never waste a Friday night on a first date, and never have a basic halloween costume. Dressing up as Chappell Roan for Halloween is a perfect choice for music fans looking to show off a fun and vibrant aesthetic. Chappell has no shortage of amazing looks from this year, so you’re bound to see several. From her statue of liberty drag look to the revamped Joan of Arc or the classic Midwest Princess album cover photo, you simply cannot go wrong. Be ready to embrace the energy and creativity of the “femininomenon” that is Chappell Roan, this time in costume form.

Tashi Duncan from Challengers

Zendaya’s intense character Tashi Duncan will be easily recognizable with a sleek, sporty and stylish look that reflects her role as a former tennis prodigy turned coach. A chic, form-fitting tennis outfit—think a crisp white or black tennis dress, paired with athletic sneakers is the look to look for, or just find the tennis racket in hand. She may also be followed by two guy friends who may or may not have a thing with her.

Brat (Charli XCX)

Brat isn’t a person per se, but it’s so much bigger than that! Channeling the Charli XCX and Brat aesthetic will be anyone dressed in a bold, edgy outfit that mixes punk and pop influences—think fishnet tights, platform boots, and a short, pleated skirt or leather shorts. Topped off with a cropped jacket or any neon green top, these bratty characters will combine playful colors with grungy textures like vinyl or leather. For makeup, glittery or neon eyeshadow, glossy lips, and dramatic eyeliner will capture Charli’s avant-garde yet iconic style. A little messy hairdo will enhance the look and stay on brand with the party girl vibe. Brat autumn will live to see another day with these looks.

Beetlejuice

In honor of the new sequel that just came out, what better time to bring a classic look back from the dead? The Beetlejuice Halloween costume embodies a black-and-white striped base worn via top, pants, dress, etc. paired with a white button-up shirt and a black tie to complete the outfit. A face full of ghostly white foundation with dark circles and messy green accents makes for an identifiable makeup look. Perhaps you may even see the TikTok viral Beetlejuice lip makeup. Lastly, the iconic unkempt, moldy hair look with a wild, just-got-electrocuted appearance will bring the look all together.