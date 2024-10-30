Fun and Frightful: Stay safe, spooky this Halloween

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

As Halloween approaches, Waco residents are gearing up for a night of festivities, but it’s essential to prioritize safety amid the excitement of costumes, candy and community celebrations.

Once primarily a day for little kids, Halloween has transformed into a celebration embraced by all ages, complete with costumes, parties and spooky soirées. While the excitement is infectious, keeping safety in mind is essential to ensure a fun and secure experience.

Cierra Shipley, public information officer for the Waco Police Department, said there isn’t a direct link between specific criminal activity and Halloween, but it’s important to be aware of one’s surroundings and make wise decisions any day of the year.

League City senior Alyssa Damian emphasized the importance of being proactive about safety during the holiday.

“Be with a trusted group of friends where we can all look after each other,” Damian said. “This buddy system not only enhances safety but also fosters a sense of camaraderie, making the celebration more enjoyable.”

San Antonio sophomore Ashley Robinson said it’s significant to stay aware of one’s surroundings, especially when heading to parties. She advised taking smart routes and making informed choices about where to go.

“If I get to a place that doesn’t look safe, I would leave and find something else to do,” Robinson said. “Staying in well-lit and populated areas is key to avoiding potentially dangerous situations.”

Creating a safety plan is equally crucial. Robinson said to regularly check in with friends throughout the evening to ensure everyone is safe and making responsible decisions.

“If something were to happen, we’d know where to meet and how to contact each other,” Robinson said.

For transportation, Damian said she often gets an Uber with friends but never gets into one alone.

Waco Police Department said choosing a safe Halloween costume is another vital consideration. Costumes should allow for easy movement, and masks or wigs that could impair vision should be avoided. Additionally, it’s wise to steer clear of fake weapons or items that might resemble real weapons, as these can create misunderstandings and cause alarm among others.

The City of Waco said visibility is crucial, especially for those trick-or-treating. Avoid poorly lit areas and stick to high-traffic zones to ensure that others see you. Families are encouraged to use reflective gear or carry flashlights to enhance visibility in the dark.

For those attending or hosting parties, several practices can help create a secure environment. Keeping an eye on drinks and never accepting beverages from strangers is essential.

If you’re drinking, it’s important to do so responsibly, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety . Robinson said that it’s always best to stay with friends and keep an eye on one another to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely and feels comfortable.

When hosting, ensure that your home is safe for guests by using glow sticks instead of candles for decorations and keeping pathways clear in case of an emergency. Familiarizing yourself with fire exits at any venue can also be beneficial.

Moreover, as the festivities unfold, it’s vital to keep noise levels to a minimum and respect neighbors. Halloween can be a lively night, but being considerate of others will ensure that everyone can enjoy the holiday. Whether it’s being mindful of loud music or controlling excited chatter, showing respect for the community will contribute to a positive atmosphere.