Level your look: Trends provide security, but implement individuality in style

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

On college campuses across America, trends play a part in what students wear every day. From TikTok, television or famous designers, trends determine what is popular.

Dr. Jay Yoo, a professor who teaches classes on fashion theory and consumer behavior, said trends have been around ever since humans started wearing clothes.

“Following a trend provides some sort of status because you have to pay for clothing that actually is in trend,” Yoo said.

Trends start when one person tries something new that no one else is doing, Raleigh, N.C., senior Molly Roberts said. Roberts, a fashion design major, said some of today’s hottest trends are actually recycled from previous years and seasons with slight alterations to appear revolutionary. For fall, some of these include chunky sweaters, baggy, embellished jeans and midi dresses.

“I think fun shapes are super trendy right now,” Roberts said. “I’m looking at people’s game day dresses with interesting, curvy hems on them.”

One reason people are so dedicated to trends is because they want to seem knowledgeable on what is popular, which is why trend forecasting is so important, Roberts said.

“People want to be on the next hot thing,” she said.

People feel safe and comfortable by wearing commonly-seen and loved styles and brands, Yoo said. Simultaneously, it provides a way for people to express themselves, creating a balance between conformity and individuality, Yoo said.

“I express myself to look like everybody else,” he said. “So fashion is trying to conform with other people, and at the same time trying to look different from everyone else.”

Yoo said following trends can actually boost individuality in the sense that people can take a commonly worn style and make it their own.

“I would like to make sure that they can sort of mix and match and look at what type of style will enhance them to appear to be more attractive and express the individuality of the person,” Yoo said.

Roberts said the same goes for her when expressing both trendiness and individuality. She even suggests trying and pairing clothes and accessories that aren’t trendy to create a more elevated look, she said.

“Definitely always stay true to yourself when you’re dressing and just be yourself,” she said.

Yoo urges students to consider quality over quantity when shopping and to be mindful of the environment and their wallet.

“Investing in quality provides some sense of a quiet luxury, rather than what’s the opposite — the flamboyant kind of style that is more disposable,” Yoo said.